The Morning After: Weekend Edition

The timing is interesting.Facebook suspends Trump-linked data firm Cambridge Analytica

Late Friday night, Facebook has announced it's suspending Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) from its site. While you may not have heard of SCL, its political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has made headlines in the last few years due to work for the Trump campaign and the Brexit initiative. The reason? Apparently, data passed on from a "personality prediction" app that scooped up information from Mechanical Turkers paid to use it -- and all of their friends.

"Fail fast, fail often" is a bad ethos when lives are at risk.Inside Google's plan to build a smart neighborhood in Toronto

On the Sidewalk Labs website is a 200-page document explaining its vision for a smart neighborhood in Toronto. The lengthy pitch document, however, is just a taste of what the area might become. Most companies would struggle to execute just one aspect of the plan (autonomous transit, or buildings that can be cheaply repurposed at different times of the day). As Nick Summers explains, Sidewalk Labs wants to do it all.

For Pi day.Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ adds more power

For 3/14, the Raspberry Pi foundation is bumping the specs of its DIY computing platform one more time. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ sports a 1.4GHz quad-core Broadcom BCM2837B0 processor instead of the standard 3's 1.2GHz chip, plus dual-band WiFi and support for Power over Ethernet. The best news, though, is that the price stays the same: $35/£30.

Still not there yet.One year later, Samsung's Bixby AI assistant is still half-baked

Now that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are on sale, Chris Velazco thought we should take some time to get reacquainted with Samsung's ambitious virtual assistant. The sad truth is, the version of Bixby installed on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus isn't that much better than what shipped on last year's Samsung flagships.

Mark your calendar.Standalone Oculus Go headset could debut at Facebook's F8 event

Last year Oculus teased its standalone "Go" VR headset saying it would go on sale for $199 early in 2018. Now Variety cites unnamed sources claiming that it will debut at Facebook's F8 conference May 1st.

Flex.ThinkPad X1 Yoga review (2018)

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is meant for business users who want something more than a traditional laptop. Its different modes are genuinely useful, but you'll pay for that with extra weight.

