The Morning After: Zuckerberg's apology and Netflix's new typeface

Many have been waiting for Facebook's leaders to speak up about the whole Cambridge Analytics debacle, and Mark Zuckerberg finally did. Following up on his Facebook post and rollout of some new rules and policy initiatives, the CEO appeared in a handful of interviews.

In the interviews, the first difference that jumps out is the presence of an actual apology for... something. Perhaps more interesting was Zuckerberg's response to a CNN question about whether or not Facebook should be regulated. Zuckerberg said, "I actually am not sure we shouldn't be regulated."

It's not that simple.Deleting Facebook is easier said than done

While you can Google around for a bunch of guides to delete your presence on Facebook, that's not actually the hard part. It's about that social disconnect.

Coming soon.Hands-on with Oculus Go: comfy, wireless VR

Surprise! Facebook's VR arm brought its upcoming $200 headset to GDC, and we took it for a spin. The Oculus Go is lightweight and comfortable, and the games Jessica Conditt tried out make great use of its untethered nature.

The police are continuing to investigate.Tempe Police release in-car video from fatal self-driving Uber crash

Based on the video, it appears the victim had already walked across one lane on that side of the street with her bike but was in the shadows until the car reached her. Inside, the human safety driver looks down toward her lap and looks up just before the crash, appearing to be surprised. An Uber spokesperson said, "The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine's loved ones. Our cars remain grounded, and we're assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can."

It's not a font.Netflix's latest original: Its very own typeface

With the science coming together, the biggest challenge is getting people on board. Lab-grown meat is inevitable. Will we eat it?

Cultured meat, grown, is really weird. Whether cultured meat becomes a commercial reality this year or a decade down the road, it's likely on its way, so the new challenge is getting people to trust it and, ultimately, how to sell it to them.

Games that go wherever you are.Tim Sweeney wants Unreal to power the cross-platform revolution

"I think what we are seeing is now these AAA games from traditional PC and console developers going mobile, and they are among the most popular mobile games that exist," Epic Games co-founder Tim Sweeney says. Think Fortnite, Ark: Survival Evolved, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Rocket League. All of these games, and countless others, run on Unreal.

Q vs. O.Samsung puts price tags on its 2018 QLED TVs

Samsung released pricing details on its 2018 QLED line. The smallest base model, Q6F, at 55 inches, retails for $1,500, while the flagship Q9F 75-inch model inches is $6,000.

But wait, there's more...

