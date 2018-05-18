The Morning After: Elon Musk's Boring session

Test rides in LA coming soon.Elon Musk pitches 150 MPH rides in Boring Company tunnels for $1

We finally heard more about Elon Musk's vision of Hyperloop transport, with tunnels underneath and between major cities. The Boring Company thinks it can manage a $1 fare for rides in shuttles that travel up to 150 MPH between destinations in LA, carrying passengers from LAX to downtown in less than eight minutes. While that's all still in the future, something closer is the arrival of Boring Company flamethrowers -- buyers should expect deliveries to start in about two weeks.

Expect more news about a new competitive mode next week.'Fortnite' adds first taste of ranked play with 'Solo Showdown'

The Solo Showdown mode started yesterday morning and runs until 10 AM EST on Monday. The best player will take away 50,000 V-Bucks, the game's currency for cosmetic items, and top-100 finishers will claim virtual prizes, too. There's no skill-based matchmaking here, so you might find yourself battling with top Fortnite streamers like Ninja, Myth and DrLupo.

YouTube Red, Music, Premium and Music Premium.Google's music- and video-streaming strategy is a mess

YouTube Music launches next week, but can anyone figure out what Google is doing? We'll try.

Production of CFC-11 should be at or near zero by now.A banned CFC is destroying the ozone and nobody can find its source

Scientists spent years campaigning for a ban on the ozone-damaging chemical CFC-11, but 30 years after it was phased out in the 1987 Montreal Protocol, someone somewhere is breaking the rules. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, emissions of the banned chemical are on the rise, climbing 25 percent since 2012.

We'll see if this change gets delayed or rolled back.Chrome is killing its 'secure' URL label in September

Chrome Security Product Manager Emily Schechter announced that Chrome 69, which will be available in September, will stop marking HTTPS sites as secure on the address bar. Why? Well, because Google wants the default state to be secure. Instead, the usually gray 'Not Secure' warning will flash red as soon as you start typing in data on HTTP pages.

But of course it has battle royale.'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' ditches the campaign mode

"Black Ops 4 doesn't have a traditional campaign, we're weaving narrative into each of the modes," said Mark Lamia, Treyarch chairman, during today's announcement stream. That includes popular modes like Zombies, while specialized player classes also have more variation this time around. Check out the trailer for more details.

