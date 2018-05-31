The Morning After: Model 3 braking update

Bethesda's E3 preview is scheduled for June 10th.E3 2018: Bethesda teases 'Fallout 76'

You won't find many details about the next Fallout game in this teaser trailer, but there are hints that this might be a slightly different take on the post-apocalyptic world. For one, the game's namesake, Vault 76, is important to Fallout lore -- it's one of a few control (baseline) vaults. The choice of music might also be a clue, as Bethesda ditched the usual '30s and '40s music for a cover of John Denver's 'Country Roads.'

Wind noise, a stiff ride and its touchscreen UI are still concerns.Tesla Model 3 earns 'Consumer Reports' recommendation with brake update

Earlier this month, Consumer Reports chose not to recommend Tesla's Model 3 due to a handful of factors, including a long 60-to-0 MPH braking distance. Following a software update, Consumer Reports found the Model 3 consistently stopped in 133 feet, and the brake improvements allowed the car's overall score to be high enough to garner a recommendation. CR's director of auto testing, Jake Fisher, said in a statement: "I've never seen a car that could improve its track performance with an over-the-air update."

Remember Tommy Tallarico?Intellivision plans a revival with a new game console

Intellivision Entertainment has revealed it's in the early stages of creating a new video game system. You likely won't hear much more about the machine until an October 1st event, but there will be a Q&A event on the company's Facebook page on May 31st at 3PM ET. Intellivision is vowing that this will continue a "company tradition of 'firsts,'" hinting that it's banking more on the name than replaying the games of your youth.

Only takes ten minutes.Scientists create the first 3D-printed human corneas

By using a simple 3D bio-printer, Newcastle University Professor of Tissue Engineering Che Connon and his team of scientists were able to combine healthy corneal stem cells with collagen and alginate (a type of sugar sometimes used in tissue regeneration) to create 'bio-ink' -- a printable solution that enabled them to reproduce the shape of a human cornea in just 10 minutes.

Coming soon to Google Photos.New Google Lens features are now live on Android phones

Now, things like Style Match and Smart Text Selection are available to all "devices featuring Lens in Google Assistant," according to the company. That means basically all Android phones now have the updates, while iOS users will have to wait awhile till Google Photos receives the new software.

