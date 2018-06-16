'Fortnite' marks World Cup with stadium and goal scoring challenges

You didn't think Epic Games would let a sporting event as momentous as the World Cup go by without a Fortnite tie-in, did you? Sure enough, the developer has made a slew of updates to mark the beautiful game's most important tournament. There's now a hard-to-miss stadium map, and your weekly challenges now include scoring goals on fields across the island. And naturally, there's plenty of themed items to buy with your spare V-Bucks.
There are six male and female jerseys to pick from, complete with personalization to reflect your favorite player's colors and number -- now might be your chance to have Neymar rule Tilted Towers. You can buy a footie-themed glider or pick axes, and emotes like a red card can signal an unforgivable offense. We suspect the novelty of all these extras will wear off once the World Cup winds to a close, but this might be just what you're looking for if you live and breathe the sport.
Show off your skills and juggle like the pros with the new Kick Ups Emote.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 16, 2018
Available now! pic.twitter.com/hkS5xTQhZH