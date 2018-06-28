The next ‘Overwatch’ hero is a hamster in a death ball

Redditor stmaurer actually laid out all the evidence in a post on the game's subreddit yesterday, and in retrospect, it all adds up. Blizzard offhandedly mentioned Hammond in documents promoting the Lunar Colony map that came out a year ago. Given that the fictional station on the moon housed gorillas (including the game's founding hero Winston), many fans assumed Hammond was a chimp. But the scientists' emails said he'd escaped his cage and separately noting a strange rattling in the ventilation system, so it really looks like Blizzard planned for a hamster hero all along. Heck, Redditor TheDumplingz called it in a longshot a year ago.

How will Hammond play in-game? Totally unclear, but odds are Blizzard will release hero details soon once the applause dies down for the chutzpah in following up its previously-announced characters -- amoral geneticist, terrorist leader and battle paladin -- with a hamster. Given its weaponry and the ball-enabled mobility shown off in Tuesday's teaser tweet, Hammond could be slotted into the new all-encompassing 'Damage' category that Overwatch introduced in the last patch. Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: The ever-faithful jetpack cat fans will be sad to see an animal hero come before the long-teased concept. Then again, what better predator to keep a death ball hamster in check?