Nikon's Z7 mirrorless camera is a full-frame 45.7-megapixel beast

Videographers will be happy to know that, along with support for 4K video (8 bit internally and 10 bit N log externally via the HDMI port), there are 3.5mm inputs for headphones and a microphone. Like the D850, the Z7 can also capture 120fps footage with audio, in case you want to make slow-motion clips in post-production.

As expected, the Z7 is part of a fresh breed for Nikon, so you'll find a completely new body system dubbed "Z-mount." The same goes for the lower-end Z6. But the good news is, Nikon is making an F-mount adapter available from day one for Z7 (and Z6) owners, which is going to offer them support for all existing Nikkor lenses -- all 90 of them.

That said, Nikon is launching three native Z-mount lenses with the Z7: a 24-70mm f.4.0, 35mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.8. It's also developing an insane 50mm f/0.9 lens for its Z-mount camera. On top of those, it will add six more Z-mount models in 2019, including 85mm, 20mm, 14-30mm, a faster 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses. Another six are coming in 2020, Nikon said. If there's an area where Sony's mirrorless cameras lack, it's the glass department, and Nikon sees that as an opportunity for the Z7 and Z6.

You'll need an XQD memory card for the Z7, though we're told CFexpress Type B card support will be coming via a future firmware update. In terms of connectivity, there's of course Bluetooth and WiFi via Nikon's SnapBridge, and there's a "PC Ready" feature that'll let you transfer images wirelessly to a desktop or laptop. The body, meanwhile, is weather-resistant made out of magnesium alloy, giving it that premium feel you've come to expect from high-end Nikon cameras.

Unfortunately, we didn't get to shoot any sample images with the Z7, but what I can tell you is that it's much lighter than it looks -- and that substantial grip makes for a comfortable feel. We'll have a chance to test it out later today at Nikon event in New York City. For now, if you like what you see, get your money ready because the Z7 will be available at the end of September at $3,400 for the body-only configuration (£3,399), or $4,000 (£3,399) as a kit with the new Nikkor Z 24-70 f/4 S lens.