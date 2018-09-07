The Morning After: A dating app data breach

Sign up for a daily newsletter of the most important stories in tech.

International intrigue.US charges North Korean man linked to Sony hack and WannaCry

Park Jin Hyok, a computer programmer, was sanctioned along with Korea Expo Joint Venture, an agency he allegedly worked for. The Treasury Department claims Hyok is part of a conspiracy responsible for the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, the 2016 Bangladesh Bank heist and last year's WannaCry ransomware attack.

Maybe don't take a Lyft to the event, Google.Google will reveal its latest Pixel phones October 9th

Google has confirmed that its upcoming hardware event will take place October 9th in New York City at 11 AM ET. The company is likely to reveal the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, though plenty of leaks have given us a good idea of what Google has in store for its flagship Android handset this time around.

... less than a day after Jones yelled at CEO Jack Dorsey in person.Twitter finally bans Alex Jones

A month ago, when YouTube and Facebook took action against the @RealAlexJones and @InfoWars accounts, Dorsey said: "We're going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories." Now, after testy confrontations on Capitol Hill, Twitter has axed both of them for good. The timing isn't great for Twitter's claims that it acts impartially, but that might be a good thing.

Y'all love routers.TP-Link's latest WiFi router is a gaming beast

Look at those antennas. This isn't a router you want to shove behind the TV. The $400 Archer C5400X features 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM to reach WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps over one 2.4 GHz (1000 Mbps) and two 5 GHz (2167 Mbps) bands. And it comes with three WiFi bands, eight Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port.

Diego Luna and Michael Peña star.Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' premieres November 16th

With Narcos: Mexico, the show moves out of Colombia and away from the Cali cartel, focusing instead on the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara cartel in the early 1980's.

Coffee Meets Bagel sent us a stranger's information.Data retrieval week: How a request turned into a breach

I emailed the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel to request personal data. Within 24 hours, the company asked for a selfie of me holding an ID card and a piece of paper with the words 'Coffee Meets Bagel' scrawled on it. Exactly one month later, I received an email from Stephen Brandon, the company's data-protection officer, containing a comprehensive amount of profile information.



The only problem: This was not my data.

