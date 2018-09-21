Show More Results
Here's every Alexa device Amazon announced

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: BBC
save
Save
share

Spotify taps DJ Semtex for hip-hop culture podcast

The ex-BBC Radio 1Xtra host will co-present 'Who We Be TALKS_.'
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
49m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
BBC

Following in the footsteps of Zane Lowe and Ryan Newman, hip-hop aficionado DJ Semtex is the latest BBC Radio veteran to jump ship to a music streaming service. He'll be handling co-presenting duties alongside RCA's Parris O'Loughlin-Hoste on season two of Spotify's original podcast Who We Be TALKS_; a weekly show that explores the "music and lifestyle that surrounds [hip-hop and grime] culture".

A total of 50 episodes have been commissioned this time round, up from the first season's 11-episode run, with Semtex kicking things off with an interview with UK rapper Ghetts.

The ex-BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ's arrival on Spotify marks the platform's latest hip-hop coup following its exclusive deal to broadcast The Joe Budden Podcast. After the company's video strategy fell flat last year, it decided to bundle more multimedia content into its podcasts, which are now overseen by the former head of Disney's Maker Studios, Courtney Holt.

Meanwhile, Apple Music is surging ahead with its own original video programmes and Beats 1 radio shows, the latter including hip-hop and pop headliners such as Hot 97's Ebro Darden, Drake, and The Weeknd.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr