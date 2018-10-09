Google announces the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

One thing that certainly hasn't changed a great deal between generations is the overall design. From the back, the Pixel 3 and XL look almost indistinguishable from last year's models: Matte-effect metal up to the fingerprint reader, switching to glass for the top section around the camera and flash. The one slight difference is that the corners of the metal portion are now rounded where they meet the glass, making them symmetrical with the bottom edge.

Around the front, the changes are more apparent. The Pixel 3 is almost a carbon copy of the Pixel 2 XL, with slim bezels flanking the top and bottom of the display. The Pixel 3 XL eliminates even more bezel compared with its predecessor, but it's not quite an edge-to-edge affair. There's still a bezel with speaker underneath the screen, and a notch up top -- yes Google's embracing the notch.

Developing...

