Apple TV+ subscribers can expect ad-free original shows and movies this fall

On stage at today's event, CEO Tim Cook announced Apple TV+, the home for his company's new push into original content. With the Apple TV app now extending onto other smart TV platforms while collecting shows and movies from other outlets into Channels, it's giving people even more of a reason to stick with Apple by adding exclusives you can't get anywhere else.

We've heard a lot about its content buying spree over the last year or so, but on stage execs kicked things off with a video featuring big names like Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard and Octavia Spencer. Spielberg himself appeared on stage to talk about Apple TV+ and the stories he wants to tell.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston showed up to talk about their new project The Morning Show, along with co-star Steven Carell, before Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa hit the stage to talk about See, a new sci-fi series coming to the service. Kumail Nanjiana was up next, discussing his experiences as an immigrant that will be a part of the series he's writing with his wife for Apple, Little America.