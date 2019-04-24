Facebook’s FTC fine could cost it between $3 and $5 billion

As a result of that, the company accrued a $3 billion expense this quarter, and its overall net profit dropped 51 percent compared to a year ago. In February, The Washington Post reported that Facebook was negotiating a multi-billion dollar fine with the FTC, which is now being corroborated by Facebook's financial results. The $3-$5 billion that Facebook expects to spend on the FTC fine would be the largest of its kind for a technology company, eclipsing the $22.5 million penalty Google paid to the commission following an investigation on its privacy practices.

"The matter remains unresolved," Facebook said in its earnings report, "and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome."

Elsewhere, Facebook reported 2.38 billion monthly active users in Q1 2019, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period last year. Daily active users, meanwhile, were at 1.56 billion during the quarter, also an 8 percent increase compared to 2018. "We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet."

We'll have more details on Facebook's outlook later today, when its conference call begins at 2PM PT/5PM ET. This post will be updated with any new information from that.