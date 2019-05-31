The biggest news at Computex 2019

This Computex, chip makers ruled the show with their powerful new products. Intel even wowed us by showing off intriguing concept devices with dual and integrated companion screens, as well as the first slate of laptops from its Project Athena program. Qualcomm and Lenovo were also here to announce their "Project Limitless" collaboration with the first 5G laptop. And then there's the usual onslaught of new gaming PCs, laptops, keyboards and accessories. It's been a particularly interesting show with exciting news for the PC industry, and we can't wait to come back next year for more.