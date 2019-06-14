Spotify continues to expand its lineup of podcast exclusives

New episodes will arrive each Thursday, with Riggle and Tiana delving into sports, culture and life. Their show helps Spotify build out its lineup of exclusive podcasts, including The Joe Budden Podcast, Stay Free: The Story of the Clash, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered and Amy Schumer Presents. Then, of course, there's the deal Spotify landed with Barack and Michelle Obama to create and appear in exclusive podcasts. The company bought popular podcast producer Gimlet Media earlier this year, though many of its shows such as Reply All and The Pitch are still available through other podcast services.

The Riggle's Picks deal is just the latest in a long line of efforts to bolster the podcasting side of Spotify, and you can probably expect it to sign up more exclusives in the future. Spotify is also trying to make it easier for you to find and enjoy podcasts too. This week, it rolled out a new playlist designed to offer a mix of music and news-focused podcasts for your commute, while it overhauled the My Library section of the app to place more focus on podcasts.