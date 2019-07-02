Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Studio MDHR
save
Save
share

'Cuphead' studio delays first DLC until 2020

The Delicious Last Course expansion needs a little more time in the oven.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Studio MDHR

Fans of run-and-gun shooter Cuphead have surely been waiting patiently for the arrival of the game's first expansion, which Studio MDHR announced at E3 2018. You might have been expecting to get to grips with new playable character Ms. Chalice, weapons, charms and even more fiendishly difficult bosses sometime over the next few months, but the Delicious Last Course DLC has now been delayed until next year.

Studio MDHR said it was pushing back the release date of the expansion to make sure "this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for." The developer also suggests it's hoping to avoid the crunch culture that permeates the games industry, whereby developers are often encouraged or required to work a vast amount of overtime to finish a project promptly. "The development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that's healthy and sustainable for our team," the studio wrote in a blog post.

The delay perhaps shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, given the lengthy development time of the core game, and the labor-intensive process of piecing together every hand-drawn frame of animation to form Cuphead's distinctively beautiful visuals. Nevertheless, the team offered a brief glimpse of what's in store when the expansion finally arrives, in the form of a teaser trailer.

Source: Studio MDHR
In this article: art, av, cuphead, dlc, gaming, studio mdhr, studiomdhr, trailer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr