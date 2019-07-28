Amazon's 'Transparent' ends with a musical finale on September 27th

Amazon's long-promised Transparent series finale now has a release date. The two-hour musical extravaganza is coming to Prime Video on September 27th, and the trailer gives you an idea of just how the show will handle Jeffrey Tambor's departure. It's treating his character Maura's exit as a sudden death, much like Frank in House of Cards, but it's a more sympathetic approach this time around -- the Pfefferman family uses song and dance to deal with the grief of losing an "irreplaceable" person. Much of the cast will return for the sendoff.
The finale marks not just the end to one of Amazon's earliest original shows (it's finishing almost exactly five years after its September 26th, 2014 premiere), but the close to an era for Prime Video as a whole. Transparent came about at a time when Amazon was taking larger risks and was satisfied so long as shows had devoted audiences. Since then, it has shifted its focus to blockbusters like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan and the upcoming Lord of the Rings series -- it wants gigantic viewership. Transparent's following has helped it survive that shift, but it's clearly the last of its kind.