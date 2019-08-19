'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami' hit Nintendo Switch today

It doesn't seem there'll be support for Nintendo Labo VR just yet -- a VR version of the game is available for various other platforms. What it will have off the bat is an endless mode where you can see how long you last against infinite enemies and a challenge mode with no restarts and timed runs, as well as a replay editor.

Nintendo had plenty of other news about games coming to its console during its Indie World Showcase stream. Top-down shooter Hotline Miami and its sequel also hit the eShop today as part of the Hotline Miami Collection, while stunning platformer Ori and the Blind Forest will debut on Switch September 27th.

The forest of Nibel is dying, and only you can save it! Explore the world of Ori in #OriandtheBlindForest: Definitive Edition, coming to #NintendoSwitch #eShop on 9/27. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/F2X49NODOu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 19, 2019

Also on the way are gravity-altering platformer Youropa (later this year), shoot-'em-up Freedom Finger (September 27th) and physics-based skating game Skater XL (2020), among other indie titles.