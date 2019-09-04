Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is available now in Korea -- with 5G

There's an extra bonus to go along with the wait.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
12m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Samsung

After its first attempt at a launch fizzled out in the spring, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is ready to try again at making a good first impression. As promised, it's re-launching and is available starting today in South Korea. The surprise addition however is that "in select markets" the Fold will be 5G-ready.

An announcement for the US reveals we can expect the device "in the coming weeks," but doesn't mention anything about 5G. What it does note, however, is the addition of a new Galaxy Fold Premier Service it's launching along with the phone. In a move that might help justify its nearly-$2,000 retail price, the Premiere Service adds 24/7 direct access to Samsung experts for "tailored guidance and support over the phone." They can even help you set it up for the first time with a one-on-one session designed to highlight its special capabilities.

A spec list shows the Fold is still launching with Android 9 Pie instead of the just-released Android 10 OS that includes some Google tweaks made just for convertible devices. As revealed in July, the flexible phone has been redesigned to mitigate issues identified in review units that went out ahead of its original launch date. It has a tweaked protective layer across its 7.3-inch Infinity Flex screen, a reworked hinge that keeps debris out and some additional metal layers to reinforce everything.

Developing...

Source: Samsung
In this article: Galaxy Fold, gear, mobile, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
'Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE' gets an encore on Switch in January

'Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE' gets an encore on Switch in January

View
'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

View
'Doom 64' is reborn on Switch November 22nd

'Doom 64' is reborn on Switch November 22nd

View
20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr