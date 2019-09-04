Samsung's Galaxy Fold is available now in Korea -- with 5G

After its first attempt at a launch fizzled out in the spring, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is ready to try again at making a good first impression. As promised, it's re-launching and is available starting today in South Korea. The surprise addition however is that "in select markets" the Fold will be 5G-ready.

An announcement for the US reveals we can expect the device "in the coming weeks," but doesn't mention anything about 5G. What it does note, however, is the addition of a new Galaxy Fold Premier Service it's launching along with the phone. In a move that might help justify its nearly-$2,000 retail price, the Premiere Service adds 24/7 direct access to Samsung experts for "tailored guidance and support over the phone." They can even help you set it up for the first time with a one-on-one session designed to highlight its special capabilities.

A spec list shows the Fold is still launching with Android 9 Pie instead of the just-released Android 10 OS that includes some Google tweaks made just for convertible devices. As revealed in July, the flexible phone has been redesigned to mitigate issues identified in review units that went out ahead of its original launch date. It has a tweaked protective layer across its 7.3-inch Infinity Flex screen, a reworked hinge that keeps debris out and some additional metal layers to reinforce everything.

