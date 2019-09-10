Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple Arcade debuts with a new take on Frogger

There's a giant baby in sunglasses in this game.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
30m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple has reportedly spent upwards of $500 million to secure the titles it wants for the debut of Apple Arcade, the company's subscription game-streaming service. And, now, we know just what some of those games are.

When Apple Arcade launches on September 19th, it will include Frogger in Toy Town from Konami and Shinsekai Into the Depths from Capcom, both of which are exclusive to Apple Arcade. The new Frogger is a brightly colored, 3D lesson in not getting squished, while Shinsekai is an undersea adventure filled with creepy creatures. Sayonara Wild Hearts is also coming to the service from publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Simogo. Developers from all of these games showed off their experiences live at today's Apple event.

Apple Arcade will feature more than 100 games for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV at launch, with more added each month. The service costs $5 per month.

A handful of titles were previously confirmed for the service, including Beyond a Steel Sky, the follow-up to legendary late-90s cyberpunk game Beneath a Steel Sky, and the clever puzzle adventure Where Cards Fall. There's also Repair, the new game from Monument Valley team UsTwo; plus Little Orpheus from The Chinese Room and The Pathless from Giant Squid.

Apple is embracing digital distribution across the board, with Apple TV+ also on the way, offering original programming for a monthly subscription fee. The reported budget for that initiative is $1 billion.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, apple arcade, av, gaming, home, iphone2019, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, subscription, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
Apple TV+ launches November 1st for $4.99 a month

Apple TV+ launches November 1st for $4.99 a month

View
Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month and launch September 19th

Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month and launch September 19th

View
We're live at Apple's 2019 iPhone event!

We're live at Apple's 2019 iPhone event!

View
McDonald’s plans to bring AI voice technology to its drive-thrus

McDonald’s plans to bring AI voice technology to its drive-thrus

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr