Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone launch in under 15 minutes

On Tuesday, Apple held its annual fall hardware launch. With it came the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5 with an always-on display. A new $329 iPad with 10.2-inch display is on the way as well. The company also shared further details on Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, revealing they'll launch on November 1st and September 19th respectively. Even more exciting is the fact that both services will cost only $4.99 per month for the entire family.

Per usual, Apple also revealed launch dates for its operating system updates. Both iOS 13 and watchOS 6 will launch on September 19th, with iPadOS coming slightly later on September 30th. Compared to some past Apple events, Tuesday's keynote was blissfully short. Still, we've managed to condense the entire presentation to just 13 minutes.