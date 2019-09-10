Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display

The Apple Watch Series 5 was introduced by Stan Ng, which for the first time features an always-on LTPO Retina Display with variable refresh rates. That means it no longer goes completely dark when your wrist is lowered, making it easy to check the time without people noticing. The device also features for the first time, a compass, enabling you to find which direction you're facing as well as your location.

Last year, Apple re-engineered the watch for the first time, increasing the case sizes from 38 and 42mm to 40 and 44mm, respectively. They were flatter and wider than their predecessors, so they sat a little easier under your shirt sleeves. It had the knock-on effect of making the smaller of the two much more usable than the previous three editions. The other big headline feature was the inclusion of ECG, initially in select markets, to help detect cardiac issues before they became potentially fatal.

The company led the announcement with a video featuring testimonials of people who say their lives were saved by the Apple Watch. That's both down to the fall detection features and the built-in ECG that alerted people that they were seriously ill. The company also featured comment by people who had managed to lose significant amounts of weight after being prompted to move by the wearable.

At the same time, the company is launching a trio of new medical studies, following the one that focused on heart health. The first is a hearing study, which is designed to detect ambient noise, as well as one that looks at how menstrual cycles interact with diagnosis of other conditions. Finally, a heart and movement study will look to provide more data on how heart conditions form, and if the watch can help prevent them.

In the run-up to the event, the rumor mill had been grinding plenty of tidbits as to what we could expect from Apple's launch. That included the suggestion that Apple would bring back its Edition range of watches made with premium materials for the cases, including ceramic and titanium. Sleep tracking, a longstanding omission from the watch -- in part because of its short battery life -- was also mooted as a new option.

Speaking of which, Apple has historically claimed that the Watch will last for around 18 hours on a charge, but that's always been a little conservative. Anecdotally, users often say the watches will last between 24 to 30 hours before the battery waves a little white flag and conks out. According to Ng, even with the always-on display, the device will still have a quoted battery life of 18 hours.

Apple has been preparing the ground for the new Apple Watch for some time, giving it more independence from the iPhone. WatchOS 6, announced at WWDC, included news of an on-device app store, as well as the ability to play Audiobooks and Voice Memos from your wrist. The June event also offered up news of an onboard calculator, noise alerts and menstrual cycle tracking.

This breaking news story is developing, please refresh for more information.