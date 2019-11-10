Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

After Math: These aren't deals

Really, they're more of a hassle that you pay for.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The concept of "the customer is always right" died with your grandparents. Today's telecom media corporations do what they want, when they want. Meanwhile we, the users, are expected to just shrug and go along with it because you'd be a damn fool to think that we'd go a day without cell service or streaming platforms. Don't believe me? Here are five examples from just this week.

asdf

Cross-carrier glitch sent people ancient texts in the middle of the night

Did you recently get a 3am text that should have been delivered around Valentines Day? Cool, that's because a "third party vendor issue" impacted the top four US networks and fired off a bunch of nine month-old messages. But don't worry, don't question, T-Mobile and Sprint have both reportedly "fixed" the issue.

asdf

The 'Stargate' streaming service is closing shop and moving to YouTube

That Stargate streaming service you've spent the last year paying for? It's shutting down and moving to YouTube where anyone can watch it for free. So you'd better be grateful when you contact Stargate Command and ask for your refund, they didn't have to give you anything.

asdf

AT&T gives customers 'bonus' data (and a $10 price hike)

[Pinches bridge of nose hard enough that blood geysers forth]

It's not a bonus if you pay more for it.

asdf

T-Mobile teases $15 5G plan and other post-merger initiatives

Other post-merger initiatives include reduced competition, higher prices and the potential for worse service. Huzzah!

Veterans Day Philadelphia

Amazon discounts Prime subscriptions by $40 for veterans

Because this is way cheaper than paying taxes. Most any taxes really. Well, let's compromise and just say more taxes than the zero dollars it paid in federal income last year.

In this article: after math, aftermath, column, internet, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

AMC Games' first title is the intentionally boring 'Airplane Mode'

AMC Games' first title is the intentionally boring 'Airplane Mode'

View
Calvin Harris already has the new Mac Pro

Calvin Harris already has the new Mac Pro

View
Production is finally starting on the 'Halo' TV series

Production is finally starting on the 'Halo' TV series

View
Instacart cuts quality bonuses for couriers

Instacart cuts quality bonuses for couriers

View
New York investigates claims of sexism in Apple Card credit limits

New York investigates claims of sexism in Apple Card credit limits

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr