Amazon discounts the Echo Show 8 by $30 before it's available

While not new, you can also get a discount on two pre-order bundles. For $170, instead of $220, you can buy the Echo Show 8 and 5 together. Alternatively, you can purchase the Echo Show 8 and Ring Indoor Camera for $160, instead of $190.

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch screen and borrows elements from both of Amazon's past smart displays. It features the same display and sound capabilities as the original Echo Show, and adds the camera shutter and form factor of the Echo Show 5. While we haven't had a chance to review the Echo Show 8 yet, we did like its smaller sibling a lot, giving it an 85 when we put it through the paces.

If you pre-ordered the Echo Show 8 when Amazon first announced it back at the end of September, we've reached out to the company to confirm you'll get it for $100, instead of $130.