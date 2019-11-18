Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Senate bill would block US companies from storing data in China

That could make things difficult for companies like Apple and TikTok.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

US Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) wants to make it illegal for US companies to store user data or encryption keys in China. He also wants to prevent Chinese companies from collecting any more info from American users than is necessary to provide their service. He proposed these measures as part of a new National Security and Personal Data Protection Act announced today.

The changes could impact companies like Apple and TikTok. Per Chinese law, Apple began storing Chinese users' iCloud accounts in a Chinese data center last year. Apple says it still controls encryption keys, but Hawley sees this as a national security threat. And like other senators, Hawley fears TikTok's owner ByteDance could be pressured to cooperate with intelligence work by the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok has denied those accusations.

According to a one-page summary released by Hawley's office, "China and countries that similarly threaten America's national security are taking steps to vacuum up our sensitive data." Supposedly, this act would prevent that. But it could also cause serious problems for tech companies that are legally obligated to store data in China. It might force them to leave China altogether.

Hawley has previously proposed making user data "portable" across social networks and restricting social network features deemed addictive. He has asked the FTC to investigate how social networks curate content, pushed for an investigation into Amazon's handling of child privacy and introduced legislation to ban loot boxes in gaming. The National Security and Personal Data Protection Act isn't Hawley's first tech-focussed bill, but like the others, its survival is up in the air.

Via: Axios
Source: Senator Josh Hawley
In this article: act, apple, bill, business, bytedance, china, data, data privacy, encryption, encryption keys, gear, internet, josh hawley, legislation, mobile, national security, national security and personal data protection act, politics, security, senator, tiktok, tomorrow, user data
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
BMW's i4 electric sedan will boast a 373-mile range

BMW's i4 electric sedan will boast a 373-mile range

View
Tech companies won’t become banks, but they’ll pretend to

Tech companies won’t become banks, but they’ll pretend to

View
Sony's baffling wearable speaker heads to the US for $300

Sony's baffling wearable speaker heads to the US for $300

View
Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr