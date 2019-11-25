Texas backs out of the lawsuit to stop the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

The Federal Communications Commission formally approved the T-Mobile-Sprint merger earlier this month, and it's been approved by the Department of Justice. But attorneys general from 14 states and the District of Columbia still oppose the deal.

As many as 25 attorneys general have filed similar lawsuits, citing fears that the merger could hurt competition. But that number has been dropping. In addition to Texas, Mississippi and Colorado are two of the most recent states to settled with T-Mobile.

A trial is set to begin on December 9th in a Manhattan federal court, Reuters reports. It's likely T-Mobile will attempt to get the remaining AGs to change their minds, and it will be interesting to see who remains until the end.