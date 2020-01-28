Apple iOS update offers more control over iPhone 11 location tracking

The company has previously said that the checks are handled strictly on-device and won't be scooped up.

There are other notable fixes. Apple has patched a flaw in Communication Limits that could let a child add contacts without typing the Screen Time passcode. It also tackles a bug that created delays before editing Deep Fusion photos. Mail won't override settings that prevent remote images from loading, push notifications will arrive more reliably over WiFi and FaceTime won't inadvertently use the ultra-wide rear camera. And if you're a HomePod user, there's now support for Indian English Siri voices.

This isn't a small fix, then, and it could be important whether or not you're using Apple's latest hardware.