Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

Let us know how it measured up by writing your own user review.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Share
Tweet
Share
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Sponsored Links

As much as we loved the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, we were let down by their hardware, especially given how much they cost. Which is why the Pixel 3a and 3a XL were such a breath of fresh air: They offered the same great software features and excellent camera, but at half the price. They even had bigger batteries and a headphone jack!

If you picked up the Pixel 3a or 3a XL over the past year, either at launch or during a sale, we would like to hear how you feel about yours. (Especially with all the rumors and leaks of the impending Pixel 4a.) Did it offer you good performance despite stepped-down specs? Have you experienced any slowdowns after months of use? Is the camera as excellent as you'd like? Or did you just buy it for the headphone jack? Tell us all this and more in a user review on our Pixel 3a or 3a XL product page. The best comments will get featured in a roundup here on Engadget, so don't hold back.

Note: As always, comments are closed on this post. Leave your reviews on the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL product pages for consideration.

In this article: calltoaction, gear, google, mobile, opinion, pixel 3a, pixel 3a xl, thebuyersguide, user reviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View
The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr