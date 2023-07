Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2023 Tons of gadgets are on sale, including those from Apple, Samsung, Google and others.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and a number of our favorite gadgets are on sale. Since its inception, Prime Day has been one of the best times of the year to pick up headphones, tablets, smartwatches and other tech gear at record-low prices — if you're a Prime member, of course. Prime Day deals on tech are typically only matched by Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so now's a good time to pick up any devices you've had your eye on while they're deeply discounted. Make no mistake, Prime Day brings a plethora of deals that are not worth your time (much less your money), but we've culled Amazon's site to find the best tech deals you can get this time around. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gadgets and gear that you can get for 2023.

Apple AirPods Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. $199 at Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 for Prime Day. These buds are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. We still consider these to be the best earbuds for iPhone users thanks to their Apple-specific features like quick pairing and switching and hands-free Siri.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 The latest AirPods are 17 percent off for Prime Day, dropping back to their all-time lowest price. $140 at Amazon

Apple's third-generation AirPods are back down to the lowest price we've seen them for Prime Day — going to $140 from $169. The 17 percent discount is just another reason to buy these AirPods, with a slew of features updating them from their predecessor. The third-gen AirPods come with personalized spatial audio, up to six hours of continuous listening time, and 30 hours of use with the charging case. Plus, they're great for working out — or a nice frolic in the rain — with the AirPods and the charging case being sweat and water-resistant.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 Prime Day has brought Apple's second-generation AirPods back below the $100 mark, thanks to a 30 percent discount. $90 at Amazon

The latest AirPods might have a few extra bells and whistles, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are a great choice for $90. They're currently $39 off their sticker price of $129 for Prime Day, the lowest we've seen them in a while. This model mirrors its successor in having an H1 chip, Siri, automatic switching between devices and a lightning charging case. The biggest consideration is battery life, with these AirPods offering five hours of uninterrupted use and over 24 hours with the charging case. If you're looking for AirPods for your commute or walks, the $50 price difference makes the second-gen AirPods a solid option.

Apple Watch Series 8

Engadget Apple Watch Series 8 $280 $399 Save $119 Normally $399, Amazon Prime Day has brought the Apple Watch Series 8 down to a new low of $280. $280 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the brand’s latest flagship wearable and usually sells for $399 for the 41mm GPS model. Prime Day brings it down to $280, which is $120 off its regular price. The Series 8 is our top pick in our guide to smartwatches because it combines detailed health and fitness tracking with seamless iPhone integration. New features include temperature sensors, ECG and blood oxygen readings, crash detection, and improved sleep metrics. The upcoming WatchOS 10 will bump the utility even more with widgets plus expanded health, fitness and mindfulness features.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) $200 $250 Save $50 The second-generation Apple Watch SE has hit a new low of $200 thanks to Prime Day deals. $200 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for anyone who wants to try out the brand's wearables without spending too much. Plus, with a 20 percent discount for Prime Day, it's down from $250 to $200 — enough to buy a great Apple watch accessory to go with it. The second-generation Apple Watch SE has many of the same beloved features of the Series 8, including crash detection, water resistance, heart-rate monitoring and notifications. The 40mm watch face is available in Midnight, Silver and Starlight.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad

Apple Apple iPad (10th Gen) $380 $449 Save $69 The 10th-generation iPad is at a new all-time low price for Prime Day. $380 at Amazon

The latest 64GB Apple iPad is touting a 15 percent discount this Prime Day, bringing it from $449 to $380. This is the lowest we've seen it and a good $20 lower than the 10th-generation iPad's typical sale price. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display model comes with 4K video, a 12MP Wide camera, 5G connectivity and a USB-C connector. It also uses an A14 Bionic and is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. If you want a device with more storage, the 256GB Apple iPad is also on sale — dropping to $530 from $599.

Apple iPad mini

Apple Apple iPad Mini 64GB (6th Generation) $380 $499 Save $119 We've previously seen this diminutive tablet around $400, but it's fallen to a new all-time low for Prime Day, which means you can pick it up for just $380. $380 at Amazon

A smaller tablet like the iPad mini can do a lot of what your phone can while giving you more screen real estate. For Prime Day, Apple’s diminutive slate is $379 instead of its usual $499. We gave the mini an 89 in our review because of its fresh design and solid performance. It also pairs nicely with the second generation Apple Pencil, turning the mini into a portable digital notebook.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 Apple's 9th-generation iPad is the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads and, though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our top pick, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad of any kind. $249 at Amazon

Apple's 9th-generation iPad is down to $249, which a record low. It’s the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads. Though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our favorite, the iPad Air, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad. It’s a great couch companion that performs well for casual browsing, binge streaming and light gaming. The latest (10th) generation of Apple’s standard iPad in the 64GB size is down to $379 after a $70 discount, which is another record low. It’s got a slightly larger screen and a newer chip (though not Apple’s own M-series silicon). The latest gen also ditches the home button, which is nice, but does away with the headphone jack, which isn’t as great.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $398 Save $70 Our current favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are cheaper than ever for Prime Day. $328 at Amazon

Our current favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are down to $328 for Prime Day. It's the total package that combines great audio quality with excellent ANC and a comfy fit to make a pair of headphones you'll be able to wear all day long if you wish. It also supports multipoint connectivity and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 These headphones may have been around for a while, but that doesn't mean they're not worth the investment. Bose's powerful ANC headphones are now $199, down from $329. $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to a new low of $199 for Prime Day, which is a whopping $130 off their usual price. These cans earned a spot in our best wireless headphone guide thanks to their comfortable, if a little dated, design, excellent ANC and balanced audio.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $139 $200 Save $61 Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. $139 at Amazon

Google's flagship wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, are down to $139 for Prime Day, a new all-time low. Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. These will be great for Android users who want buds with punchy bass, good ANC, reliable touch controls and wireless charging.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) $65 $100 Save $35 The standard Kindle is already Amazon’s most affordable ereader and Prime Day drops it down to $65 from its usual $100 price tag, which is a new all-time low. $65 at Amazon

The standard Kindle is already Amazon’s most affordable ereader and Prime Day drops it down to $65 from its usual $100 price tag, which is a new all-time low. This latest model saw a lot of improvements when it was updated in 2022. Capacity was doubled to 16GB and the screen resolution jumped up to 300 ppi for much clearer text. We named it the best budget option in our ereader guide because its perfect entry point to reading and borrowing ebooks and audiobooks.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card + Adapter $20 $30 Save $10 The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. $20 at Amazon

The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. It had some of the best overall speeds of any of the microSD cards we tested, and it has all of the important ratings that a good card should have: U3, V30 and A2. It'll be a great pick for your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a full-sized adapter in case you need to use it with a camera or connect it to your computer.

Samsung T7 Shield

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG T7 Shield $75 $160 Save $85 The Samsung T7 Shield SSD has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. $75 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. The portable drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and it can withstand drops from up to 10 feet high. On top of that, its 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds should be enough for most people's needs.

Crucial MX500

Crucial Crucial MX500 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD $48 $100 Save $52 One of our favorite internal drives, the Crucial MX500 is on sale for $48 right now. $48 at Amazon

Crucial's MX500 internal drive has been discounted to $48 for Prime Day. It has sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and a standard 2.5-inch design that should make it easy to swap in for your desktop's or laptop's used-up drive.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 The latest Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its orb-like design, surprisingly good sound quality for its size and handy Alexa integration. $23 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked the price of the latest Echo Dot down to $23, which is more than half off its normal price. It’s one of the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its orb-like design, surprisingly good sound quality for its size and handy Alexa integration. The newest Echo Dots can also act as Eero WiFi boosters, adding up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing Eero system. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the new Echo Pop is down to $18 right now as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $45 $90 Save $45 The Show 5 has been one of the best smart displays available for quite some time, and it’ll be particularly good for anyone who wants an Alexa-capable smart display that won’t take up a lot of space. $45 at Amazon

The latest Echo Show 5 is half off and down to a record low of $45. The Show 5 has been one of the best smart displays available for quite some time, and it’ll be particularly good for anyone who wants an Alexa-capable smart display that won’t take up a lot of space. It also makes for a good alarm clock thanks to its sunrise alarm and tap-to-snooze features. The newest model has a faster processor, improved sound quality and an additional microphone for better Alexa performance.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon's newest tablet has an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touchscreen, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage and up to 14 hours of battery life. $150 at Amazon

Amazon's recently released Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale for $150 for Prime Day. It's the best discount we've seen since the Amazon's most powerful tablet launched in May. The slab has an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touchscreen, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage and up to 14 hours of battery life. It can also work with a detachable keyboard and stylus, so you could use it like a 2-in-1 laptop.

Samsung S95B

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Samsung S95B OLED TV (65-inch) $1,598 $1,798 Save $200 The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months. $1,598 at Amazon

The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months.

The S95B’s QD-OLED panel combines OLED tech with a quantum dot layer, allowing it to deliver high contrast and wide viewing angles without sacrificing as much as typical OLED TVs in terms of brightness and color saturation. This means it should provide a rich image even in brighter rooms. It can also play up to 4K 120Hz, which is handy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR.

The S95B is a 2022 model, so it’s on the way out in favor of the new S95C. The latter supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and runs its ports through an external box, which makes the design thinner. Other reviewers say it can get a bit brighter, too. But the S95 currently costs $2,298 and $2,298 for a 55- and 65-inch model, respectively, and its upgrades don’t appear to be massive enough to justify that extra cost for most. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, the S95B should remain the better value while it’s still available.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Roku Streaming Stick 4K $35 $50 Save $15 Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. $35 at Amazon

Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is down to $35 for Prime Day, or $15 off its usual price. It's our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. It streams 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision, and it supports AirPlay 2 and private listening with headphones.

Google Pixel 7a

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. $449 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $449 right now, or $50 off its usual rate and an all-time low. This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. The 7a also has solid cameras and an IP67 water-resistant design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1,200 Save $250 The Ultra is the best Android smartphone you can get right now thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, big, bold 120Hz display, built-in S Pen and excellent main camera. $950 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has dropped to a record-low price of $950 for Prime Day, and the rest of the lineup is on sale, too. The Ultra in particular is the best Android smartphone you can get right now thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, big, bold 120Hz display, built-in S Pen and excellent main camera.

Instant Vortex Plus

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $100 $170 Save $70 The top pick in our air fryer guide, the Instant Vortex Plus does a good job turning all types of food into crispy goodness and it also has a "ClearCook" window so you can see your food while it's being prepared. $100 at Amazon

The top pick in our air fryer guide, the Instant Vortex Plus is on sale for $100 right now. Not only does this machine do a good job turning all types of food into crispy goodness, but it also has a "ClearCook" window so you can see your food while it's being prepared. It also has OdorEase technology, which does a decent job temping down cooking smells and reducing smokiness.

Blink Mini 2-pack

Blink Blink Mini (2 pack) $34 $65 Save $31 A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 for Prime Day. That's only $4 more than we saw it during the holiday shopping season last year. $34 at Amazon

A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 for Prime Day. That's only $4 more than we saw it during the holiday shopping season last year. While these cameras are wired, they have most of the same features as the standard wireless Blink cameras including 1080p video recordings and support for two-way talk and motion alerts.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.