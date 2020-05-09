Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

After Math: Fast cars, discount scooters and hopping spacecraft

Plus, T-Mobile is just giving away its internet.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Woof, what a week it’s been. As the IFA conference winds down and gadget release season heats up, let’s take a look at some of the headline highlights of the past seven days.

emustang
Engadget

Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

Is it possible to hoon in a straight line? The 1,502HP electrically-driven Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 aims to find out. It recently set down an 8.27 second quarter-mile, hitting a top speed of 168 mph during its run. Let’s see if Lucid Motor’s initial EV offering can manage to match those stats once it gets to the track.

pelo
Engadget

Peloton's next treadmill may cost less than $3,000

Then again, why spend tens of thousands of dollars on an electric muscle car when you can spend ones of thousands on an internet-connected treadmill that continually shouts at you as you run?

seg
Engadget

Segway's ES2 electric scooter is nearly 50 percent off at Amazon

The company whose founder died because he drove their product off a cliff wants to assure you that this vehicle is actually totally safe, will very much stop when you tell it to and is now half off at Amazon. Consume, plebes, as is your duty.

hopscotch
Engadget

SpaceX sends its Starship on a second 150m test flight

Elon Musk’s plan to outfit the world’s population with brain chips will probably (hopefully) will never get off the ground but SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft has proven that it can. Twice now. Woot, who’s ready to go die on Mars so a billionaire can brag about being smart?

asdf
Engadget

T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

The COVID pandemic has thoroughly exposed a number of glaring societal inequities since it’s start at the beginning of the year but perhaps none more-so than the digital divide. While wealthy families have no issue attending online-only classes, far fewer working class folks can claim the same. That’s why T-Mobile is stepping in to help provide free internet to 10 million households nationwide.

In this article: after math, aftermath, t-mobile, spacex, segway, Ford, ev, peloton, feature, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a whopping $300 discount at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a whopping $300 discount at Amazon

View
US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

View
Twitch will shut down its live karaoke game on January 1st

Twitch will shut down its live karaoke game on January 1st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr