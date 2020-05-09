After Math: Fast cars, discount scooters and hopping spacecraft

Is it possible to hoon in a straight line? The 1,502HP electrically-driven Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 aims to find out. It recently set down an 8.27 second quarter-mile, hitting a top speed of 168 mph during its run. Let’s see if Lucid Motor’s initial EV offering can manage to match those stats once it gets to the track.
The company whose founder died because he drove their product off a cliff wants to assure you that this vehicle is actually totally safe, will very much stop when you tell it to and is now half off at Amazon. Consume, plebes, as is your duty.
Elon Musk’s plan to outfit the world’s population with brain chips will probably (hopefully) will never get off the ground but SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft has proven that it can. Twice now. Woot, who’s ready to go die on Mars so a billionaire can brag about being smart?
The COVID pandemic has thoroughly exposed a number of glaring societal inequities since it’s start at the beginning of the year but perhaps none more-so than the digital divide. While wealthy families have no issue attending online-only classes, far fewer working class folks can claim the same. That’s why T-Mobile is stepping in to help provide free internet to 10 million households nationwide.
