Peloton's next treadmill may cost less than $3,000

Peloton is planning to launch a cheaper treadmill and slash the price of its existing bike, Bloomberg reports. The new treadmill will cost less than $3,000, which is a significant drop from the current $4,295 model. Peloton will reportedly offer its existing $2,245 bike for less than $1,900.

These changes come as people are stuck at home and gyms in most places are closed due to the pandemic. Peloton is looking to make its gear and services more attractive, which means lowering the somewhat outrageous prices.