Peloton’s home fitness app arrives on Roku today

As of today, the Peloton app is officially available on Roku. Peloton subscribers can now access the on-demand studio-style workouts on their TVs. That should make the video-based classes a bit easier to follow, especially for activities like yoga, strength training, HIIT and dance cardio.

While Peloton is perhaps best known for its fitness equipment, like bikes and $4,000 treadmills, its app offers streamable classes. In the past year, the app has found its way onto Amazon’s Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast. With the addition of Roku, the Peloton app is now available on all of the major streaming platforms.