After Math: Quibi keeping it short in every sense of the word

After a deluge of nonstop news for the past few months, we finally hit a bit of a lull last week with only a handful of crises happening each day. Like Quibi. After being valued at something like $1.75 billion even a few weeks ago, the short form streaming service is being shuttered after just six months, at the start of December. A lot of people are about to lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic and less than a month before the holidays. That was the saddest headline from the week, not the only one. Here are some more.
Amazon Prime members get free one-hour grocery pickups at Whole Foods
Jeff Bezos will have his company town, dammit, and he doesn’t care how many synergistic crossover deals between various holdings within his retail empire he has make to get it done!