Latest in Gaming

Image credit: adamkaz via Getty Images

After Math: With the kids away, it's time to play

Grandpa's gone gaming!
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
A senior black man having fun playing video games with a headset to communicate with his team
adamkaz via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

Since it looks like the fall school semester is happening whether we’re ready for it or not, you’ll finally have dibs on “next game” on that console your kids have been bogarting for the past quarantined four months. Lucky for you, there are plenty of upcoming titles — and some solid streaming selections — to help you fill the day while your kids hit the books.

wow
Blizzard

Blizzard makes it free to change gender in 'World of Warcraft'

Used to be that if you wanted to reassign the gender of your World of Warcraft’s character, you’d need to shell out $15 — that’s in real cash money, not in-game currency. But with the forthcoming release of WoW’s 'Shadowlands' expansion, players will be able to change is as the see fit.

sonynite
Mike Blake / Reuters

Sony invests $250 million in ‘Fortnite’ developer Epic Games

In case Epic Games’ year wasn’t already going swimmingly, the team behind battle royale juggernaut Fortnite just received a quarter-billion dollar financial infusion from Sony. For its investment, Sony will hold a minority stake in the company and given the PS5’s imminent release, it’ll be interesting to see how Sony will leverage its newfound inside access to the Unreal 5 engine.

superhot
Superhot Team

Superhot's standalone expansion will be free if you bought the original

Now that your controller has finally cooled down from the last time you tried Superhot’s hyperintense gunkata action, the team behind it is back with an all-new standalone sequel. Best of all, if you already own a copy of the original, the Mind Control Delete expansion will cost you absolutely nothing. However, if this is your first foray into the franchise, you’ll have to spend $25 when it drops for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on July 16th.

sims
TBS/EA

12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

Twitch has pretty convincingly proven that letting people on the internet watch you play video games can be a successful and lucrative pastime. Now TBS hopes to get in on the gaming action with its upcoming reality game show, The Sims Spark’d, wherein, a dozen aspiring overlords will compete to create “the most unique characters, worlds and stories.” But where will it end? Are we destined for a future filled with SimCity 2000 showdowns or a Rollercoaster Tycoon Tournament of Champions? I really hope so.

soccer
Engadget

Peacock will stream over 175 Premier League matches next season

Now if you want to give your thumbs a rest and watch other people play games instead — especially if that game is fútbol — Peacock (NBC’s new streaming service) and CBS All access have you covered. While CBS All access will carry this year’s UEFA Champion’s League, Peacock has managed to acquire the rights to broadcast nearly 200 of next season’s EPL matches and that’s something to strut about.

In this article: Aftermath, after math, peacock, EPL, UEFA Champions League, TBS, The Sims, Superhot, Sony, Epic games, Blizzard, feature, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View
Microsoft and Google team up to bring more web apps to the Play Store

Microsoft and Google team up to bring more web apps to the Play Store

View
NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

NASA will fund six more Artemis missions as it plans return to the moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr