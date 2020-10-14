Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $18.99

Echo Show 5 - $44.99

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $45, which is an all-time-low for the tiny smart display. We gave it a score of 85 for its ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm feature, solid sound quality and physical camera shutter. Amazon also has a great bundle deal that includes the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini Indoor smart camera for $50.

Echo Show 8 - $64.99

The Echo Show 8 is a small step up from the Echo Show 5 and now you can grab one for $65. The lowest it’s been before today was $80, so you’re getting a solid deal if you want a smart display with a bit more screen space than the Show 5 has. It’s a versatile device that could act as a nightstand alarm clock or a small TV on your kitchen counter.

Echo Flex - $9.99

The Echo Flex smart adapter of sorts is on sale for $9.99, which is its lowest price ever. This gadget is ideal for those that want to be able to call upon Alexa, but don’t have space for a dedicated smart speaker. Amazon calls it a mini smart speaker because it does play music like other smart speakers, but at the end of the day, the Flex is best at hearing Alexa commands and acting upon them.

Echo Auto - $19.99

The Echo Auto, now discounted to $20, lets you make your car a little smarter by introducing Alexa into the mix. With the device connected to your smartphone and your car’s speakers, you can ask Alexa to do things like turn on the lights at your home before you even arrive. Just make sure to check that your car is compatible with the Echo Auto before you buy it.

Kindle Paperwhite - $79.99

Now’s the time to get a new e-reader while the Kindle Paperwhite is at an all-time-low price of $80. Normally $130, this e-reader earned a score of 95 from us for its improved waterproof design, higher-contrast display and new Audible support. If you want a few accessories, you can opt for the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle, which includes the device, a case and a charging adapter.

Kindle Kids Edition - $74.99

Amazon’s Kindle for kids makes things easy for parents — now for only $75, you’ll get a 10th-gen Kindle, a kid-friendly cover, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives kids access to hundreds of age-appropriate books, movies, TV shows and more. And since the Kids Edition e-reader is the same hardware as a standard Kindle, you’ll be able to use it to access digital library books if you have a library card as well.

Fire TV Stick 4K - $30 ($5 for select Prime members)

Any Prime member can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $30, which is $20 off its normal price and only $5 more than its lowest price ever. But if you’ve never purchased a Fire TV Stick before, you might be able to get the streaming device for only $5 total — use code 4KFIRETV at checkout to get the discount. Your milage may vary on this one, but it’s worth giving the coupon a shot. Even if you get the Stick 4K for $30, you’re getting a solid deal on one of Amazon’s most powerful (and compact) streaming device.

Fire HD 10 tablet - $79.99

Amazon’s most capable tablet, the Fire HD 10, is on sale for $80, which is $70 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 88 for its sharp 1080p display, solid performance for an entry-level tablet and hands-free Alexa support. It works best as a media consumption device or a tablet that doubles as an Echo smart display thanks to the Show Mode feature.

Fire 7 Kids - $59.99

The kids’ version of the Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $60, returning to its lowest price ever. Like with the Kindle Kids Edition, the Fire 7 Kids is actually a full-featured Fire 7 tablet but it comes with a kid-proof case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Fire TV Cube - $79.99

The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Fire streaming device you can get and now it’s only $80. We gave the Cube a score of 88 for its speedy performance, 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR+ support and good handling of voice commands. You’ll be able to watch content from most streaming services with this device, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and of course, Prime Video.

Blink Mini Indoor camera - $24.99

One of the newest Blink cameras is even more affordable for Prime Day as it’s down to $25, which is $10 off its normal price. The Mini Indoor camera records 1080p video whenever it detects motion and it has two-way audio capabilities, allowing you to talk to whomever is in your home even when you’re away. You can even monitor the camera’s feed from an Echo smart display just by asking Alexa.

Gaming deals

Razer BlackWidow keyboard - $69.99

Half off the Razer BlackWidow keyboard is hard to ignore. Normally priced at $140, this tenkeyless gaming keyboard has customizable backlit keys and comes with a wrist rest. Currently the models with Razer’s green and yellow key switches are on sale.

Razer gaming mice

As far as mice go, there are a handful of options. The midrange DeathAdder v2 is at all-time low of only $56. But it’s at the high end where the best deals can be found, with the excellent Basilisk Ultimate and Viper Ultimate both discounted to $100. Both mice are wireless, both have thoroughly over-the-top specs, and both represent the lowest price we've ever seen them.

8BitDo SN30 Pro+ controller - $39.99

We’ve described the SN30 Pro+ as “a near-perfect Switch controller,” and for good reason. It’s got great ergonomics, strong battery life and is extremely customizable with 8BitDo’s free software. Usually found at $50, it’s currently down to $40.

The Last of Us Part II

The standout deal for PlayStation owners is The Last of Us Part II, which can be grabbed for $40. This matches the all-time low on Amazon, as it was briefly discounted to that price in September. You can also grab either the PlayStation or Xbox version of Mortal Kombat 11 for $15.

Storage deals

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $27.99

This handy Samsung EVO microSDXC card (256GB) is down to $28 for Prime Day, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. While you can find microSD cards for less, Samsung’s EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one.

SanDisk microSDXC card (128GB) + Switch Online membership (12-months) - $39.99

This deal saves you $20 on an officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSDXC card from SanDisk along with a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re in need of a new microSD card for your Switch, this deal is for you.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go (256GB) - $55.99

If you want a thumb drive that also works with iPhone, the 256GB model of SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive Go is on sale for $56. While not the lowest it’s ever been, it’s a good sale on a versatile (and compact) accessory. It fits both USB-A and Lightning devices so you can use it to offload documents, photos and more from your laptop as well as your iPhone.

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA SSD (1TB) - $91.99

Crucial’s MX500 NAND SATA drive (1TB) is down to $92 for Prime Day, which is a new all-time low. This is a rare deal because this SSD in particular doesn’t fall below $100 often. It’s a standard 2.5-inch SSD that will serve both laptops and desktops well, so now’s the time to pick it up if you’re in need of more storage.

WD Gaming Drive (PS4, 4TB) - $92.90

WD’s 4TB Gaming Drive is a great value at this Prime Day-price of $93. This works specifically with PlayStation 4, making it a good investment if you plan on keeping that console for a while longer. If you going to invest in the PlayStation 5 (or one of the new Xbox consoles for that matter), you’re better off getting a smaller, faster SSD.

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC card (128GB) - $95.99

This 128GB Lexar 2000x SDXC card is a good value for $96. That’s about $6 more than its all-time-low price, but it remains a good deal for photographers and videographers looking for a fast and reliable card with a decent amount of space. If you can sacrifice speed, Lexar’s 1667x SDXC card with 256GB of space is on sale for $53 as well.

Smart home deals

GE smart light bulbs

Connected lights are often the gateway to a smarter home because they’re relatively affordable and they often don’t require an existing, elaborate smart home setup to use. You can still get some C by GE smart light bulbs for less right now, including the color light bundle with smart plug for $38.39.

Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush - $99.99

Prime Day tends to have a number of good electric toothbrush deals, but if you’re super serious about brushing your teeth better, Oral-B’s Genius X could do the trick. It does everything a standard electric toothbrush does but it also has Bluetooth to connect to your phone and AI-assisted virtual coaching that will tell you how to best deep clean your teeth. Is it a bit ridiculous? Sure. But oral health is no joke, and now that the Genius X is 50 percent off, it’s a much better buy.

Audio deals

Sony WHCH710N headphones - $88

The WHCH710N were already some of Sony’s best value headphones but now they’re a steal at only $88. Normally $198, these cans have decent sound quality but they truly shine with Sony’s noise-cancellation technology that automatically adjusts the cancellation levels for your environment. Combine that with a comfortable design and a 35-hour battery life and you get a strong pair of headphones made better by this deep discount.

