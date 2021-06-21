All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has begun and that means trying to find good deals on your own will be even harder than usual over the next 48 hours. While Prime Day brings deep discounts on tech that rarely receives them, it also brings deals on devices that simply aren't worth your time or money. But we've done the hard work of sifting through the plethora of mediocre sales and picking out only the ones that are worth considering. This year, Amazon did a decent job of slashing prices on some of the best smartphones, headphones, speakers, laptops, SSDs and robot vacuums that you can get. Here are the best tech deals you'll find for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $248

Engadget

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones are $100 off for Prime Day, bringing them down to $248. This is the best price we've seen on Sony's premium cans, and they earned a score of 94 from us for their stellar audio and ANC quality, multi-device connectivity and automatic pausing when you speak.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248

AirPods - $100

Apple's AirPods have dropped to $100 for thanks to an automatically applied coupon. These buds gained immense popularity thanks to their compact design and ease of use with iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $100

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $600

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G is the best value Android phone you can get right now and it's at a record-low price of $600 for Prime Day. That's $200 off its normal price, making it a solid deal for anyone that has been wanting to upgrade their handset. We gave the S21 5G a score of 88 for its attractive design, lovely display, versatile cameras and long-lasting battery. The rest of the S21 family is on sale, too: you can snag the S21+ 5G for $700 and the S21 Ultra for $900.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $600 Buy Galaxy S21+ 5G at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $900

Instant Pot Duo Nova - $50

Instant Pot

The three-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova hits a new low of $50 today, which is $30 off its regular price. This multicooker is one of the best for most people as it combines seven machines in one, including a steamer, rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker and more. Its three-quart capacity will be enough to make a meal for two or three people, but it's also available (at higher prices) in six-, eight- and ten-quart capacities. If you'd rather get a larger size from the get-go, the six-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to $55, too.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova at Amazon - $50 Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6-qt) at Amazon - $55

Samsung 980 Pro internal SSD (500GB) - $100

Samsung

Samsung's 980 Pro internal SSD in 500GB is down to $100 — $50 off its regular price. If you've been looking for extra storage for your laptop or desktop, this is a fantastic deal as the 980 Pro is one of the best consumer SSDs available right now with read speeds up to 7,000MB/s. Those who want a larger capacity can get the 2TB version for $330 right now, too.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (500GB) at Amazon - $100 Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $330

Razer Blade 15 laptop - $1,000

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is only $950 for Prime Day — that's $550 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it. This is the 2020 model as well and it's not a weak machine: it has a six-core Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You're also getting a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports 120Hz refresh rates.

Buy Razer Blade 15 at Amazon - $950

iPad Air - $520

The latest iPad Air has been discounted to $520. Apple released this model late last year and it makes the Air more like the iPad Pros in all the ways that matter. We gave it a score of 90 for its updated design and new colors, fast performance and WiFi speeds and healthy battery life.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $520

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock - $25, $35

Engadget

The latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are down to $25 and $35, respectively, for Prime Day. While these little speakers aren't the best in terms of sound quality, they're more than capable of powering tiny desk concerts. The Clock model has a handy LED display that shows the time as well as alarms and timers you may have set.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $25 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $35

Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 - $45, $95

Amazon

Both first-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart displays hit all-time lows for Prime Day: the Show 5 is on sale for $45 while the Show 8 is down to $70. We like these for their relatively compact sizes — the Show 5 makes for a great smart alarm clock — their sound quality and how well they respond to Alexa voice commands. If you want to invest in the second-generation Echo Show 8, which has an updated camera for video calls, you can snag it for $95 right now.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $70 Buy Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) at Amazon - $95

Kindle Paperwhite - $80

Engadget

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is on sale for $80, which is an all-time-low price — that's even $5 cheaper than it was during last year's Prime Day. The Paperwhite is arguably the best e-reader you can get, and we gave it a score of 95 for its improved-contrast display, new Audible support and waterproof design.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $80

Fire TV Stick 4K - $25

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K returns to its all-time-low price of $25 for Prime Day. It's one of the better streaming devices you can get right now, and it's an even better buy when it's half off. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, and it comes with an Alexa voice remote. There are also a few bundles on sale, too, including one that has the TV Stick 4K, the brand new Alexa voice remote, an Ethernet adapter and a two-year protection plan.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K bundle at Amazon - $50

Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus - $80, $110

Sarah Flotard / Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus tablets are on sale for $80 and $110, respectively. Amazon recently updated its biggest tablets with faster processors, brighter screens, more RAM and more battery life. The biggest perk that the Plus has over the standard model is wireless charging capabilities.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80 Buy Fire HD 10 Plus at Amazon - $110

Sony WF-1000XM3 + $20 gift card - $148

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3 earbuds are down to $148, and Amazon's throwing in a $20 gift card as well. Although Sony just came out with the XM4, these buds remain solid thanks to their excellent sound quality, great battery life and full-featured companion app.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $148

OnePlus 8 - $349

Chris Velazco / Engadget

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is half off today, bringing it down to $349. That's the best price we've seen by far on a stellar Android handset. While it's not the latest phone from OnePlus, it remains a good option thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor, triple-camera system and its 6.5-inch, 90Hz display.

Buy OnePlus 8 at Amazon - $349

iRobot Roomba i6+ - $500

iRobot

The Roomba i6+ with clean base is $300 off for Prime Day, bringing it down to $500. That's a new record low on this robo-vac that empties itself after each cleaning. We like its three-stage cleaning system that works well on carpet and hard floors and its clean base can hold 60 days worth of debris before you have to empty it. You can also get a bundle with the i6+ and the Braava Jet m6 mopping vacuum for $800, or $500 off its regular price.

Buy Roomba i6+ at Amazon - $500 Buy Roomba i6+ + Braava Jet bundle at Amazon - $800

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G - $875

Chris Velazco / Engadget

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is down to $875 — a whopping $425 off its normal price. This is a massive and luxurious handset that earned a score of 86 from us for its fantastic screen, excellent battery life, impressive performance and new S Pen compatibility.

Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $875

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G - $479

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The budget-friendly Galaxy S20 FE is on sale for $479, or $220 off its regular price. Samsung packed a lot of value into this handset, including a Snapdragon 856 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128B of storage. We appreciate its large battery, competent camera array and its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen.

Buy Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon - $479

Fitbit Sense - $200

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch returns to an all-time-low price of $200 for Prime Day. It earned a score of 82 from us for its bright, sharp display and comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $200

Crucial MX500 internal SSD (2TB) - $171

Crucial / Amazon

Crucial's MX500 internal SSD in 2TB has returned to an all-time low of $171, so you're getting roughly $60 off its normal price. This drive has a standard design, making it good for laptops and desktops alike, and it has sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s plus AES-256 bit hardware encryption.

Buy Crucial MX500 (2TB) at Amazon - $171

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $78

Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are on sale for $78, which is a new low. We've recommended these since they came out as a good, budget-friendly pair of ANC headphones. While their ANC isn't as strong as that you'll find on premium models, it's still good for the money and we like the cans' ambient-sound option and their 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S - $130

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

One of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S, is down to $130 for Prime Day. That's $100 off and a return to its record-low price. Not only is this one of the slimmest robo-vacs we've tried, but it cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly and it comes with a remote that you can use to manually direct the vacuum, set schedules and more.

Buy RoboVac 11S at Amazon - $130

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag - $15

Samsung

Samsung's SmartTags are half off today, bringing them down to $15 each. These are the company's take on Bluetooth tracker similar to Tile devices and, most recently, Apple AirTags. Hook them onto your things so you can use your Android device to locate them whenever they get misplaced.

Buy Galaxy SmartTag at Amazon - $15

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - $280

The GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is down to $280 today, or nearly $100 off its normal price. You're getting the action cam, a mini tripod, a head strap, a 32GB microSD card and a spare, rechargeable battery pack. The camera itself earned a score of 90 from us for its practical design, improved stability and its overall ease of use.

Buy GoPro Hero8 Black bundle at Amazon - $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $160

Cherlynn Low

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 dropped to $160 for Prime Day, or $90 off and the lowest we've seen it. We like this wearable for its slim design, fast and accurate activity sensors and touch-sensitive bezel. If you like Tizen OS and want a smartwatch that's a bit easier to wear than the flagship Galaxy Watch 3, this is a good option.

Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon - $160

Vizio Elevate soundbar - $700

Vizio

Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar is $300 off right now, bringing it down to $700. While not the all-time low we saw during Black Friday last year, this is the best sale price we've seen so far this year. It's a 5.1.4-channel system that has some speakers that rotate whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos content. It also comes with a subwoofer and two satellite speakers that you can place anywhere else in the room.

Buy Elevate soundbar at Amazon - $700

Facebook Portal+ - $179

Engadget

Facebook's Portal+ smart display is down to a new low of $179, or $100 off its normal price. This is the company's version of an Echo Show, allowing you to video chat with friend and family over WhatsApp and Messenger, and do things like see security camera feeds on its 15.6-inch display. We also appreciate that you can disable the camera and microphone with only a single touch.

Buy Portal Plus at Amazon - $179

DJI OM4

James Trew / Engadget

DJI's latest smartphone gimbal, the OM4, has dropped to $119 for Prime Day. That's $30 off its usual price and this is the first real discount we've seen on the gadget since it came out. This new model uses a magnetic mounting system instead of a traditional clamp mount, making it easier to attach and detach your smartphone. It's also a bit easier than the previous version to stow away when you're not using it.

Buy OM4 at Amazon - $119

Yubico Security Key NFC - $12.25

Yubico

Yubico’s Security Key NFC can keep your data safe no matter where you are and now it's half off for Prime Day. Normally priced at $27, it's down to $12.25 for the shopping event. This two-factor authentication key can connect to any USB-A port on your computer or you can tap it on any NFC-enabled mobile device to securely log in to your accounts. It’s also FIDO-certified and will work across various operating systems as well as Gmail, 1Password, Dropbox and other accounts.

Buy Security Key NFC at Amazon - $12.25

