The best early Black Friday tech deals we've found so far

November has begun with a bang when it comes to tech deals. A whole slew of early Black Friday deals are available right now, making it a good time to cross some items off your gift list. Unsurprisingly, Amazon and Best Buy are the places to go for the best tech deals right now. Some of our favorite headphones and earbuds have hit record-low prices, and there are bunch of discounts on everything from smartwatches to OLED TVs to Instant Pots. Here are the best early Black Friday tech deals you can get right now.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Billy Steele / Engadget

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to a record low of $248 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM3 (L) and the new WF-1000XM4 (R). Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248 during this sale. We gave them a score of 86 for their great sound quality, powerful ANC and improved battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are down to $128, or more than $70 off their usual price. We gave these buds a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, great battery life and comprehensive companion app.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds

Billy Steele / Engadget

Bose's QuietComfort earbuds are down to $199, which is a record low. These are some of the company's best true wireless earbuds and they earned a score of 87 from us for their clear sound, powerful ANC and comfortable size.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart)

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Duo Plus dropped down to its all-time-low price of $60. This multicooker has functions for pressure cooking, slow cooking, yogurt making, sous vide and more, and its six-quart capacity should make enough food for four to six people people.

Jabra Elite 85t

Engadget

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for a new record-low price of $150, which is $80 off its normal price. These earbuds impressed us with their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

JLab Go Air Pop

JLab

JLab's already affordable Go Air Pop earbuds are down to only $13 right now. These colorful true wireless buds sport an eight-hour battery life, a small and comfortable design and touch controls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

David Imel for Engadget

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale for $200 right now, which is a new record low. The Watch 4 Classic is also on sale for $320. These remain the best smartwatches for Android users and we gave the Watch 4 a score of 85 for its bright screen, comprehensive health tracking and improved third-party app support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Samsung's Tab S7 and S7+ are down to $500 and $700, respectively, during this sale. We gave these Android tablets a score of 80 for their lovely build, striking 120Hz displays and long battery life.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

Google's Nest Audio is down to an all-time low of $60. This is one of the best smart speakers you can get, especially if you already use the Google Assistant. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and good performance.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The latest Nest Hub is half off, bringing it down to only $50. It earned a score of 89 from us for its speedy performance, clearer and louder audio and accurate sleep tracking sensor.

Google Nest Hub Max

Engadget

The Nest Hub Max is on sale for $180 right now. This is the biggest version of Google's smart display and we gave it a score of 86 for its excellent sound quality, great display and handy gesture controls.

Google Nest WiFi

Daniel Cooper

Google's Nest WiFi system with one router and one access point is on sale for $180. We gave this mesh system a score of 84 for its lovely hardware, simple installation process and built-in smart speaker capabilities.

55-inch LG G1 OLED smart TV

LG

A 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV will set you back $1,700 if you grab it during this sale. It's part of the "gallery" series and it uses OLED evo panel technology, which provides better brightness and clearer whites than standard OLED displays. It also runs on LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports features like G-SYNC, FreeSync, OLED Motion Pro and voice commands via Alexa and the Google Assistant.

48-inch LG A1 OLED smart TV

LG

The latest LG OLED lineup just became available a few months ago and now you can grab the 48-inch A1 model for $900. The A1 series is the most affordable of the bunch, making these sets good options for anyone looking to upgrade to OLED while on a tight budget.

55-inch Vizio OLED smart TV

Vizio

Vizio's 55-inch OLED 4K TV is down to $1,000 right now, or $300 off its normal price. This set supports HDR and Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X surround sound audio and AirPlay and Chromecast technology built in.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential is $20 off, bringing it down to $30. We gave this compact smart alarm clock a score of 83 for its minimalistic design, built-in nightlight, tap-to-snooze feature and good smart home controls.

Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Dock

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The new Smart Clock Gen 2 is on sale for $70, or $20 off its normal price. This model has a better processor plus a wireless charging pad that you can use to juice up your smartphone, earbuds or other devices.

Amazon Echo

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker has been discounted to $60, which is a new record low. We gave the orb-shaped device a score of 89 for its good audio quality, solid Alexa performance and stereo pairing option.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The previous-gen Echo Show 8 has fallen to $60 in this sale. While it doesn't have the improved video camera that the new version does, it's still a good option if you're looking for a mid-sized smart display to put in your kitchen, office or elsewhere in your home.

Amazon Kindle

Engadget

The base Kindle is $40 off, bringing it down to a new low of $50. That's a great deal if you don't need the bells and whistles that come with the new Paperwhite edition. We gave the Kindle a score of 91 for its front-lit display, improved contrast panel and sleeker design.

Eero Pro 6

Amazon / Eero

The Eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi three-pack is just about $150 off, bringing it down to an all-time low of $449. This pack can cover 6,000 square feet, supports WiFi 6, has a speedy setup process and works with Alexa.

Facebook Portal

Facebook's Portal smart display is on sale for $80, or $100 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 79 for its HD display, smart camera tracking, bevy of video chat features and good sound quality.

Facebook Portal TV

Engadget

The Portal TV has been discounted by $70, bringing it down to $80. This device basically turns your TV into a giant video chat screen and we gave it a score of 78 for its smart camera tracking and immersive video chat experience.

Fitbit Sense

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Fitbit Sense is back down to its record low of $200. This is the company's most capable smartwatch and it earned a score of 82 from us for its big, sharp display and comprehensive health tracking features.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit

The Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker is down to a record low of $60 right now. This is one of the Fitbit bands to get if you want a device that lasts up to 10 days on a single charge while tracking daily activity, steps and sleep.

Logitech C922 Pro webcam

Logitech

Logitech's C922 Pro webcam has been discounted to $80, or $20 off its normal price. Recording in up to 1080p/60fps, this webcam is a good one if you want just one gadget for both Zoom calls and game streaming.

Razer BlackWidow V2 Tournament Edition

Razer

This Razer mechanical keyboard is on sale for $80, which is $60 off its normal price. It boasts programmable backlit keys, anti-ghosting with 10-key rollover and an included wrist rest.

Nanoleaf Hexagon starter kit

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf's Hexagon pack is down to $170, or $30 off its normal price. You can hang these up in your own, unique pattern and they can shine in over 16 million colors. The companion app allows you to create scenes, set schedules and program the lights to change with music you may be playing.

Segway ES2-N electric scooter

Segway

Best Buy slashed $250 off the Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter, bringing it down to $400. This foldable scooter uses 700W of power to reach a max speed of 15.5mph, and its non-pneumatic tires keep you stable even on rough terrain. It also has a built-in headlight for safer riding in the evening and an LED display that shows speed and battery level.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.