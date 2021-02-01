This week’s biggest story continues to be the Perseverance rover. NASA’s latest space robot has brought another Linux device to Mars, and is already sending back some impressive pictures. We’ll have to wait a little longer for HD video and the first drone flight — beware of fake videos circulating on social media — but next week should be even better.

Until then you can always catch up on WandaVision’s bite-size episodes, and make sure you stick around after the credits start to roll.

— Richard Lawler

And ‘Diablo II’

Blizzard’s online-only convention is going on this weekend, and the opening keynotes provided plenty of info about upcoming games. We didn’t get big surprises, but there are details about two different Diablo games. Developers talked about Diablo IV’s new Rogue class, and revealed that later this year Diablo II Resurrected will bring the game to PCs and consoles with remastered HD graphics.

The company also gave players a peek at some Overwatch 2 levels, launched an arcade collection with The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, and unveiled a Hearthstone Classic format that takes the game back to its 2014 form.

And a $55 discount on August’s 4th-gen smart lock.

Those who have been holding out for a deal on an OLED TV can get an LG CX model at a deeply discounted price, and Apple's Mac mini M1 hit a new all-time low of $600. Amazon's also having a sale on most of its Fire tablets, knocking the Fire 7 down to $40 and its Kids equivalent to $60.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Why did the power grid fail in Texas?

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with native Texan and techie Alex Cranz about what happened, and why Texas is so unique when it comes to power infrastructure in the US. Also, they dive into Facebook’s decision to halt new sharing in Australia, and why Lastpass decided to make its free password management a lot more complicated.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Something’s missing.

After driving Ford’s new electric crossover, Andrew Tarantola says that he’d pick one up in a second. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean he thinks it’s earned that Mustang name and badging.

