Nintendo’s latest console might be crushing it, but its oldest portable console, the Game Boy, is still getting new games. And I mean new physical game cartridges. Deadeus is the latest homebrew title to launch both as a download for emulators and on a physical, suitably gothic, black cartridge that works with your circa ‘89 portable.

According to James Trew, who wrote about it here, the game juxtaposes an innocent-seeming town and pixel sprites with themes of ritual and murder. And you know what the Game Boy always lacked? Indie horror. Deadeus is available to download here, or you can pre-order the physical release (roughly $58) right here.

Meanwhile, we talk about making realistic virtual people in less time with some help from Epic, and more support for cryptocurrency. This time from Mastercard.

— Mat Smith

One year in, Disney+ has almost 95 million subscribers.

Just about six months after the company announced it had over 100 million streaming video subscribers, Disney revealed it has almost that many on Disney+ alone. In an earnings report covering the last quarter of 2020, Disney announced it now has 94.9 million Disney+ subscribers, 39.4 million Hulu subscribers and 12.1 million ESPN+ subscribers.

The team trained NVIDIA’s Jetson edge AI using more than 20,000 images.

Researchers from Colorado State University have developed an artificial intelligence system that detects when a dog is sitting, standing or lying down. If your furry friend takes up the right position upon your command, the system will detect the behavior and reward them by automatically dispensing a treat via a servo motor. Using a camera, the system had up to 92 percent test accuracy at around 39 fps, according to the researchers’ paper. It could be put to use as a teaching aid.

But only the major players.

Mastercard has become the latest major payment company to give cryptocurrencies its blessing. Of course, if you want to be part of the establishment, you have to play by the rules. After seeing a surge in crypto transactions, Mastercard is gearing up to onboard select currencies that meet its criteria around security, reliability and compliance. You can probably hold on to your dogecoin for now.

The cloud-based app makes it easier to create digital humans at scale.

After working on the digital sets used in the Star Wars spinoff, Unreal is now offering a glimpse at its latest virtual production tech: a realistic digital character creator that takes the grunt work out of crafting virtual humans. The cloud-based MetaHuman Creator produces lifelike digital beings in less than an hour, compared to the weeks or months the job currently requires.

The results are pretty similar to the tech demos we’ve seen in the past to demonstrate realistic human details on once next-gen consoles. What will Quantic Dreams preview now?

