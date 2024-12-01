The best Cyber Monday Apple deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and AirTags we could find

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If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new iPad, AirPods or Mac, Cyber Monday is your chance. Starting about a week before Black Friday, we began seeing all-time lows and first-time discounts on nearly everything Apple released this year and nearly all of them are still live.

While it's tough to find direct, non-carrier deals on iPhones, the rest of Apple's lineup is on sale from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more. (Apple's own website currently has a gift card promotion, but no discounts.) We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still get in the final hours of the sale, along with links to our reviews so you can hear our advice before you buy.

The best Cyber Monday Apple AirPods deals

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time get a pair.

The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

If you take steps or do a workout and you're not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it's also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecaster. Plus it tells time. While they're not cheap, these Apple Cyber Monday deals should help.

The best Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The line between Apple's tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company's most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Cyber Monday iPad deals help out.

The best Cyber Monday Mac and MacBook deals

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The 2024 M3 MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people.

The best Apple Cyber Monday deals on Apple accessories



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Expired Apple Cyber Monday deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.