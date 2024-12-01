The best Cyber Monday Apple deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and AirTags we could find

These are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2024.

By Amy Skorheim
A selection of apple devices that are on sale for Cyber Monday include the AirTag, AirPods Pro and others on an abstract blue background Engadget/Apple

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If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new iPad, AirPods or Mac, Cyber Monday is your chance. Starting about a week before Black Friday, we began seeing all-time lows and first-time discounts on nearly everything Apple released this year and nearly all of them are still live.

While it's tough to find direct, non-carrier deals on iPhones, the rest of Apple's lineup is on sale from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more. (Apple's own website currently has a gift card promotion, but no discounts.) We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still get in the final hours of the sale, along with links to our reviews so you can hear our advice before you buy. 

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time get a pair. 

  • Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) for $500 ($49 off): Apple's only over-ear headphones haven't had a full revamp in a few years. When the iPhone 16 came out, Apple swapped out the lightning port for a USB-C connector and introduced new colors. While the overall design and build is a bit old at this point, they still deliver balanced sound in a premium package.

  • Apple AirPods 4 (standard) for $119 ($10 off): Here's a minor discount on Apple's newest personal audio device. They were announced alongside the iPhone 16 back in September. There are two versions of the AirPods 4, this is the standard version without active noise cancellation. Both have a redesigned shape for a better fit and offer an open ear design (as opposed to the closed-ear shape of the Pro model). We gave them an 88 in our review. Also at Target

  • Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) for $165 ($14 off): The new buds with ANC got a respectable 86 in that same review. We noted they had pro-level features like letting you nod or shake your head to respond to Siri's questions and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Also at Target

If you take steps or do a workout and you're not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it's also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecaster. Plus it tells time. While they're not cheap, these Apple Cyber Monday deals should help.

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The line between Apple's tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company's most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Cyber Monday iPad deals help out.

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The 2024 M3 MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people.

Apple

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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