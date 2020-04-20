Latest in Gear

Image credit: Riot Games

ESPN will stream a 'Valorant' tournament today at 3:30PM ET

Competitive 'Valorant' is getting off to a quick start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago
'Valorant' hero on the game's icon
Riot Games

The Valorant esports strategy is getting off to a quick start. ESPN is streaming an Esports Valorant Invitational tournament on its Twitch channel between April 20th and April 22nd, starting at 3:30PM Eastern each day. This isn’t part of a larger circuit, but the eight-team tourney will include plenty of pro-level players that include Rainbow Six: Siege champion Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, CS:GO champ Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham and Fortnite World Cup runner-up Harrison “Psalm” Chang.

The competition isn’t airing on TV despite the dearth of live sports, but it’s still a significant moment. Valorant only just entered closed beta testing earlier in April — while it’s easier to score an invitation than it was at first, the game isn’t widely available yet. ESPN’s involvement suggests that Valorant might get traction in a sometimes finicky esports scene.

