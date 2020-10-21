Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Epic Games

'Fortnite' will host a Halloween ‘cross reality’ concert for singer J Balvin

The Afterlife Party will take place on October 31st, 9PM ET.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Fortnite
Epic Games

Epic Games has teamed up with Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin for Fortnite’s next big event: A Halloween concert that Epic says would combine an artist’s performance and its XR technology (cross reality) technology for the first time. The singer’s “Afterlife Party” will take place on the Main Stage, the real-life soundstage Epic built in Los Angeles and debuted in early September, signaling the the company’s deepening commitment to in-game events. And yes, you can attend it in Party Royale mode on October 31st, 9PM ET.

The developer has been making a push for live concerts and other events in Fortnite over the past few months, ever since people had to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Travis Scott went on an in-game concert tour back in April, resulting in over 12.3 million players logging in at once to experience his first show. Shortly after that, Epic launched the game’s Party Royale mode, where you can leave your weapons behind and just hang out with friends. Diplo performed at the mode’s preview event, while Steve Aoki and deadmau5 performed at its official launch.

J Balvin’s concert, which will highlight Latin culture and hip-hop music, will use Epic’s XR technology with the help of the Main Stage’s LED wall and remotely controlled cameras. Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, said J Balvin’s show is “nothing like [Fortnite’s] players have seen so far.” What that means exactly remains to be seen. Epic will also sell a neon version of the Party Trooper Outfit in the Item Shop until November 1st, 8PM ET. Further, you’ll unlock a J Balvin-style Party Trooper skin if you attend his concert in your Trooper outfit.

In this article: Fortnite, Epic Games, J Balvin, Afterlife Party, Main Stage, Party Royale, news, entertainment
