Save 46 percent on one month of fuboTV

Stream and record over a hundred channels including CBS, NBA, Nickelodeon, and more.
1h ago
There are fewer people tuning into TV and flipping channels now than a decade ago. Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms and live TV streaming services, millions have opted to cut the cord to finally escape from the exorbitant fees cable companies have imposed on us all these years.

The market is now beset with options to fulfill your entertainment needs, and if what you want is a service that delivers plenty of channels just like what your old cable company has, fuboTV is your best bet. The best part? It doesn't lock you into any contract nor charge you for any hidden fees.

With over 100 channels available, fuboTV lets you stay updated with current happenings on major sports, movies, shows, and breaking news channels. You can access the likes of FOX, NBC, ESPN, AMC, NFL Network, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, Discovery, and more, and you're free to choose which device to watch shows and movies from. If you're away from the TV, you can use your phone, laptop, or tablet to stream.

If you happen to be a big fan of live sports, a subscription to the fuboTV family plan nets you Cloud DVR which you can use to record the shows and games you can't see live. Whether you're tuning in on the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, or EPL, you get 500 hours of cloud storage to record the games you want to revisit. That way, you can rest easy and focus on your other tasks knowing that you'll have a recorded game waiting for you when you get home. You can even share with some people in your household, as a subscription also lets you watch on up to three screens simultaneously.

You can finally escape from the shackles of your greedy cable company with a fuboTV family subscription plan. A monthly plan typically retails for $64, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

