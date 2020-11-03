Save 46 percent on one month of fuboTV

With over 100 channels available, fuboTV lets you stay updated with current happenings on major sports, movies, shows, and breaking news channels. You can access the likes of FOX, NBC, ESPN, AMC, NFL Network, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, Discovery, and more, and you're free to choose which device to watch shows and movies from. If you're away from the TV, you can use your phone, laptop, or tablet to stream.

If you happen to be a big fan of live sports, a subscription to the fuboTV family plan nets you Cloud DVR which you can use to record the shows and games you can't see live. Whether you're tuning in on the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, or EPL, you get 500 hours of cloud storage to record the games you want to revisit. That way, you can rest easy and focus on your other tasks knowing that you'll have a recorded game waiting for you when you get home. You can even share with some people in your household, as a subscription also lets you watch on up to three screens simultaneously.

You can finally escape from the shackles of your greedy cable company with a fuboTV family subscription plan. A monthly plan typically retails for $64, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.

