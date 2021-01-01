Comedy Central, MTV and more are coming to Hulu’s live TV service

Subscribers to Hulu's live TV service are about to get more bang for their buck. Under an expanded distribution deal, 14 more ViacomCBS cable networks are on the way to Hulu + Live TV in the form of BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

CBS, CBS Sports Network, the CW, the Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV will remain on Hulu + Live TV as part of the deal. The multi-year agreement ensures you'll still be able to add Showtime as a premium option too.