Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Comedy Central, MTV and more are coming to Hulu’s live TV service

14 more ViacomCBS networks are on the way under an expanded deal.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same. Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rose. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Subscribers to Hulu's live TV service are about to get more bang for their buck. Under an expanded distribution deal, 14 more ViacomCBS cable networks are on the way to Hulu + Live TV in the form of BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic. 

CBS, CBS Sports Network, the CW, the Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV will remain on Hulu + Live TV as part of the deal. The multi-year agreement ensures you'll still be able to add Showtime as a premium option too. 

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” Ray Hopkins, ViacomCBS’ president of US networks distribution, said in a statement. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

Disney reported in November that Hulu + Live TV had 4.1 million subscribers, more than rival streaming TV services like YouTube TV and Sling TV, as Variety notes. The price of a Hulu + Live TV monthly plan rose by $10 to $65 (or $71 for the "no ads" version) in December.

ViacomCBS has its own streaming platforms, including Showtime and CBS All Access. It's rebranding the latter as Paramount+. Several ViacomCBS networks are also available on YouTube TV.

