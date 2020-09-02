India bans 'PUBG Mobile' and more than 100 other apps

In June, India banned 59 apps made my Chinese companies, including TikTok, WeChat and several QQ and Baidu apps. Today, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned another 118 apps with ties to China. In a press release, the ministry said it did so, “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India and security of the State.”

The apps banned today include PUBG Mobile — not the desktop or console versions — as well as three Alibaba apps: Alipay, Taobao and Youku. PUBG Mobile is by far the most popular, with more than 40 million monthly active users in India, TechCrunch points out.