The Morning After

Remember game demos? While there are many free-to-play titles these days, it seems like most high-profile games don’t give players a way to try them out without paying the full price up front. That’s not the case for Resident Evil Village, although an odd time-locked system has made it frustrating for fans to dive into the game before it's released next week.
The good news is that Capcom has relaxed its policy a bit. The final demo will unlock tonight on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Stadia, and players can get a 60 minute taste of the game — complete with — at any point over the next eight days.
NASA wants to use its Mars helicopter to support Perseverance rover
NASA says it could send Ingenuity on short flights ahead of the rover to scout potential routes.
On Friday, NASA it plans to transition the rotorcraft to an operational role once it completes its remaining test flights. NASA says those flights will involve more precise maneuvering, greater use of its photographic capabilities and, most of all, more significant risks. That's a substantial change for a craft that was initially only supposed to show whether flying through the atmosphere of Mars was even possible.
Is Microsoft siding with Epic over Apple?
By cutting Xbox PC revenue share to 12 percent.
Microsoft has long employed a revenue-sharing model of 70 percent for creators and 30 percent for Xbox, but starting August 1st, that’s shifting to 88 percent for developers and 12 percent for Xbox, at least when it comes to PC releases. Xbox console developers won’t see a change to the existing revenue-sharing model.
The reason those numbers stick out, is that while Microsoft didn’t mention the words Epic or Apple while speaking to Engadget about the change, the fact is that the old split mirrored Apple’s App Store, while the new one is in line with Epic’s game store on PCs.
This week's best deals
40 percent off Amazon's Echo Dot and more.
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is down to just and you can still save on Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones. Fitbit's Mother's Day sale is in full swing, bringing record-low prices to many of its wearables, and May the 4th sales began early this year with.
The Engadget Podcast
Samsung's slew of Galaxy Book laptops
On this episode of the Engadget Podcast, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about all of from its latest Galaxy Unpacked fiesta, and why they matter (or don’t). They also talk about the company sneaking in mention of NVIDIA's still unannounced RTX 3050 cards in the .
'Returnal' captures the beauty (and frustration) of failure
With references to films like ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’
Here’s what Devindra Hardawar has to say about the new PS5 exclusive: “It's at times frustratingly difficult, and its systems are sometimes tough to suss out. But I just can't stop playing it.”
Continue reading.
