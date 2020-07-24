Koss sues Apple and Bose for allegedly copying wireless headphone tech

Koss isn’t faring as well as some companies in the wireless headphone space, but it might compensate for that through a string of lawsuits. As Patently Apple reports, Koss has sued Apple, Bose, JLab, Plantronics and Skullcandy for allegedly violating patents on wireless headphone technology. The company claimed AirPods, the Bose 700 and other Bluetooth headphones are copying features from Koss’ Striva line of WiFi audio gear, and it wanted a payback now that the industry had “caught up” to work Koss started in the early 2000s.

The firm added that it would have been a major force in wireless headphones if it weren’t for “upheaval[s]” in the market and manufacturing world that prevented Striva from either launching sooner or reaching a wider audience. The supposedly infringing companies were also notified of violations before the lawsuits were filed, although the dates for those notifications varied. Koss said it alerted Apple as early as 2017, but that it didn’t warn Bose until days before the lawsuit, on July 9th.