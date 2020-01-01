Napster has a new owner

Meanwhile, MelodyVR aims to be the “destination for music in virtual reality,” with live performance VR experiences on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR and other platforms. It has access to catalogs from Warner, Universal and Sony (including Sony labels Columbia, Epic, Legacy, Masterworks, RCA Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin and Syco Music).

The two companies together will create a concert-at-home VR juggernaut, MelodyVR hopes. “MelodyVR’s acquisition of Napster will result in the development of the first ever music entertainment platform which combines immersive visual content and music streaming,” said CEO Anthony Matchett. “For music fans today, live and recorded music are intrinsically linked. We are as keen to see our favorite artists perform live as we are to listen to their albums.”

RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser said that the company was “grateful for the hard work by the entire Napster team to keep the torch alive all of these years.” The deal is expected to conclude by the end of 2020.