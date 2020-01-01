Napster has a new owner

The saga of Napster has taken an interesting turn, as the piracy-turned-streaming site has been acquired by the VR experience company MelodyVR. In a deal worth $70 million, MelodyVR will take control of Napster from previous owner RealNetworks and assume $44 million in debt, mostly to music industry companies. MelodyVR said Napster will help it establish an “entertainment platform that spans immersive live performances and recorded music streaming.”
Once synonymous with music piracy, Napster’s name (and not its P2P piracy business) was acquired by the music streaming service Rhapsody (owned by RealNetworks) in 2012. Rhapsody eventually changed its name to Napster in 2016. RealNetworks eventually spun the company off, but retained an 84 percent stake. In 2019, Napster served 10.8 billion streams and took in $113 million in revenue.