Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Reuters Photographer / reuters

Napster has a new owner

MelodyVR's acquisition gives it a third life, this time in virtual reality.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Napster "Cat" logo is shown on the floor at a launch event for the new Napster online music service October 9, 2003 in New York City. The new Napster 2.0 will launch in the United States on October 29. The new service will offer 99-cent downloads and has the largest digital music library in the world with over 500,000 songs. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen JC
Reuters Photographer / reuters

The saga of Napster has taken an interesting turn, as the piracy-turned-streaming site has been acquired by the VR experience company MelodyVR. In a deal worth $70 million, MelodyVR will take control of Napster from previous owner RealNetworks and assume $44 million in debt, mostly to music industry companies. MelodyVR said Napster will help it establish an “entertainment platform that spans immersive live performances and recorded music streaming.”

Once synonymous with music piracy, Napster’s name (and not its P2P piracy business) was acquired by the music streaming service Rhapsody (owned by RealNetworks) in 2012. Rhapsody eventually changed its name to Napster in 2016. RealNetworks eventually spun the company off, but retained an 84 percent stake. In 2019, Napster served 10.8 billion streams and took in $113 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, MelodyVR aims to be the “destination for music in virtual reality,” with live performance VR experiences on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR and other platforms. It has access to catalogs from Warner, Universal and Sony (including Sony labels Columbia, Epic, Legacy, Masterworks, RCA Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin and Syco Music).

The two companies together will create a concert-at-home VR juggernaut, MelodyVR hopes. “MelodyVR’s acquisition of Napster will result in the development of the first ever music entertainment platform which combines immersive visual content and music streaming,” said CEO Anthony Matchett. “For music fans today, live and recorded music are intrinsically linked. We are as keen to see our favorite artists perform live as we are to listen to their albums.”

RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser said that the company was “grateful for the hard work by the entire Napster team to keep the torch alive all of these years.” The deal is expected to conclude by the end of 2020.

 

In this article: Napster, MelodyVR, VR experience, live performances, virtual reality, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iRobot's Roomba and Bravaa mop get a huge intelligence boost

iRobot's Roomba and Bravaa mop get a huge intelligence boost

View
See how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 differs from its predecessor

See how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 differs from its predecessor

View
Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View
The Morning After: iRobot Roombas are getting a 'genius' upgrade

The Morning After: iRobot Roombas are getting a 'genius' upgrade

View
The Colorado startup dreaming up a return to supersonic flight

The Colorado startup dreaming up a return to supersonic flight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr