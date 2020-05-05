Latest in Entertainment

The first 'Space Force' trailer has Steve Carell dancing to the Beach Boys

It’s a two-minute roast of the Trump administration’s newest military branch.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago
Netflix 'Space Force'
Netflix

Netflix released the first trailer for its Space Force spoof today, and it includes the kinds of digs at the Trump administration’s quest to militarize space that you’re hoping for.

The trailer explains that POTUS wants complete space domination, claiming that the nation’s internet runs through vulnerable space satellites. Steve Carell’s character, General Mark R. Naird, is tasked with launching the new military branch, Space Force. That brings challenges, like destroying a prototype that “costs as much as four new middle schools” and being grilled by a congresswoman clearly based on AOC. To unwind, Naird shuts himself in his office to sing Kokomo.

The trailer also teases some deeper philosophical debates, with John Malkovich’s character arguing that “space should be a zone of wonder, not conflict and death.” And Naird telling an audience, “as a scientist you have loyalty to reason. Makes you a little untrustworthy.”

We won’t have to wait long for the first episode, which drops May 29th. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-packed cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Fred Willard and Jimmy O. Yang.

Meanwhile, the actual US Space Force, which Trump directed the Pentagon to form after joking about the idea, has launched its first satellite. It has also asked for funding and unveiled a logo with a clear Star Trek influence. Time will tell, but the best thing to come out of the US Space Force may be the Netflix Space Force spoof.

