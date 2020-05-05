The first 'Space Force' trailer has Steve Carell dancing to the Beach Boys

Netflix released the first trailer for its Space Force spoof today, and it includes the kinds of digs at the Trump administration’s quest to militarize space that you’re hoping for.

The trailer explains that POTUS wants complete space domination, claiming that the nation’s internet runs through vulnerable space satellites. Steve Carell’s character, General Mark R. Naird, is tasked with launching the new military branch, Space Force. That brings challenges, like destroying a prototype that “costs as much as four new middle schools” and being grilled by a congresswoman clearly based on AOC. To unwind, Naird shuts himself in his office to sing Kokomo.