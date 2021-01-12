Latest in Gear

Watch NVIDIA’s CES 2021 keynote in 10 minutes

Laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs are on the way, along with more G-Sync displays.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago
NVIDIA had plenty of news to share at its CES keynote and to save you watching the entire thing, we've crammed all the biggest announcements into a 10-minute video. Along with new G-Sync displays, the company revealed that laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs will be available starting on January 26th.

Also on the way is the $329 GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which offers an even more affordable entry point into ray-tracing on PC — if you can somehow get your hands on it. Elsewhere, NVIDIA noted that ray-tracing support is on the way to several more games, including Call of Duty: Warzone and the upcoming Outriders.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: nvidia, ces2021, supercut, cpus, geforce, nvidia geforce, g-sync, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
