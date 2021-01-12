Watch NVIDIA’s CES 2021 keynote in 10 minutes

NVIDIA had plenty of news to share at its CES keynote and to save you watching the entire thing, we've crammed all the biggest announcements into a 10-minute video. Along with new G-Sync displays, the company revealed that laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs will be available starting on January 26th.

Also on the way is the $329 GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which offers an even more affordable entry point into ray-tracing on PC — if you can somehow get your hands on it. Elsewhere, NVIDIA noted that ray-tracing support is on the way to several more games, including Call of Duty: Warzone and the upcoming Outriders.