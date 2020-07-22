The Morning After: OnePlus Nord and Ford's 1,400 horsepower EV

After all the teasing, coaxing and interviews, OnePlus didn’t have much else to say about its big return to keenly priced smartphones. Oh, except the price — arguably the most interesting part. At under $500, the OnePlus Nord sounds like yet another polished midrange device for anyone not sold on flagship phones that cost double that amount. But it has a huge 90Hz screen, a 48-megapixel camera sensor and 5G connectivity — it’s a lot of phone for the money.

And while it all sounds pretty good (especially in the matching ear buds) you’ll probably never get a chance to buy one if you’re in the US. The phone will launch in India and Europe, with a few devices seeded to OnePlus die-hards in the States.

And even if the phone makes a splash in other regions, unfortunately for OnePlus, Google’s Pixel 4a is on the horizon. It could spoil the party.



Watch the drifting power of Ford's 1,400 horsepower Mustang Mach-E

Can that powertrain fit inside a two-door Mustang coupe? I’m trying to see something.

Confirming an earlier “leak,” Ford has unveiled a one-off Mustang racing prototype that shows what unlimited power and torque can do. The Mach-E 1400 uses a 56.8-kilowatt battery and seven motors to make, you guessed it, 1,400 horsepower.

Three motors power the front axles, while four are connected to the rear. It might sound silly to have more motors than wheels, but those allow the car to be tuned for track racing, drifting or drag-racing. All those motors can drain the battery in less than 30 minutes, but it can also fully recharge in 45 minutes. In this four-minute video, Vaughn Gittin Jr. showed what it could do vs. gas-powered Fords (a ‘65 Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2, a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350R and 2019 NASCAR Mustang, driven by Ken Block, Chelsea DeNofa, Hailie Deegan and Joey Logano).

Netflix comes to Google's Nest Hub devices

How was that not a thing?

Even though Google’s various Nest displays already had built-in Cast support for services like YouTube and Amazon Prime, Netflix was blocking them. Now it isn’t.

The best accessories for your new iPad

Make your tablet work harder for you with a few accoutrements.

Accessories will be key whether you’re turning your new iPad into a laptop replacement or just trying to protect it against daily-life hazards. Valentina Palladino tested out a bunch of cases, keyboards, styli and more to see which iPad accessories are the best to get right now.

Among her recommendations are the $18 ProCase Leather Folio, Logitech’s slim Keys to Go keyboard that costs $46 and HyperDrive’s $90 6-in-1 USB-C adapter.

